<h2 id="booster-gold-gets-a-comic-con-update-2">'Booster Gold' gets a Comic-Con update</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:702px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="FPt7MKmVjYBmfi6DVnj7zj" name="booster-gold" alt="Booster Gold from DC Comics" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/FPt7MKmVjYBmfi6DVnj7zj.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="702" height="395" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: DC Entertainment)</span></figcaption></figure><p>'Booster Gold' may not be a name you're familiar with, but you soon will be, if James Gunn has anything to say about it.</p><p>The DC Studios chief has been working on a series for the charlatan-turned-superhero that uses ordinary technology from the future to perform extraordinary feats in the present day. Now, it looks like he's found a writer to helm the upcoming HBO show.</p><p><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://deadline.com/2025/07/booster-gold-tv-series-pilot-hbo-david-jenkins-1236464802/" target="_blank">Deadline</a> is reporting that "Our Flag Means Death" creator David Jenkins has been hired write the pilot for this DCU show. If this pilot is picked up for a series order, it's expected that Jenkins will be attached as showrunners, keeping him at the helm as it moves closer to a series premiere.</p>