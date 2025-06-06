Netflix just added a new action thriller movie packing some brutal brawls — and it'll get your pulse racing

Netflix is home to an impressive array of action thrillers already, but action fans might have spotted that the streaming service has just dropped a brand-new release designed to get your blood pumping.

As of today (June 6), Netflix is now home to a new French action thriller from director Antoine Blossier. Introducing: "K.O.," a new Netflix original that takes us to the streets of Marseille alongside a hulking MMA fighter who's come out of retirement to earn a shot at redemption.

Wondering whether the streamer's newest arrival is worth your time? Well, you can find a little bit more info about "K.O." (and my initial reaction after streaming the new release) below, which should help you decide whether to stream "K.O." on Netflix or not.

What is 'K.O.' on Netflix about?

K.O. | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Antoine Blossier's "K.O." sees former MMA fighter Bastien (Ciryl Gane) being tasked with searching for a missing boy.

Bastien accidentally killed one of his opponents, Enzo, in the ring. He's been a recluse ever since, though three years on from that fateful match, Enzo's widow, Emma (Anne Azoulay), tracks Bastien down and implores him to help find her teen son, Léo (Maleaume Paquin), an informant who's gone missing after witnessing a murder.

Bastien sets off to do just that. En route, he joins forces with police chief Kenza (Alice Belaïdi), a woman determined to find justice after Marseilles' most violent criminals murdered her own brother.

In addition to Gane, Azoulay, Paquin and Belaïdi, "K.O." also stars Foued Nabba, Samuel Jouy, Virgile Bramly and Malone Ettori.

Should you stream 'K.O.' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Laurent le Crabe/Netflix)

"K.O." is a solid addition to Netflix's roster of action movies. Having checked it out myself, I don't think Netflix's new arrival is about to become anyone's all-time favorite watch, but it has enough fun up its sleeves that should satisfy action-starved viewers.

Going in, I wasn't aware that Gane was a real-life MMA fighter, but that physicality is on display here. When the fists are flying, "K.O." packs in some decent thrills, and it has some surprisingly grim moments packed in courtesy of the villains.

Action-wise, it might feel a little light; "John Wick," this ain't, and the story isn't anything to write home about (it's simple gangster fodder, and only exists to string the setpieces together), but the stuff we've all come to see is sufficiently exciting (especially the big clash that closes the final act).

In other words, "K.O." should make for a disposable, tight 90-minute watch for anyone on the hunt for a quick dose of adrenaline this weekend (though if it's big-screen action you want, make sure you go see "Ballerina" soon, too).

(Image credit: Laurent le Crabe/Netflix)

Need a second opinion before committing to add "K.O." to your Netflix watchlist? Well, seeing as the movie's only just hit our screens, "K.O." doesn't have a Rotten Tomatoes score to shout about at the time of writing (one may come later down the line).

However, there are a couple of reactions to the movie online already. Ready Steady Cut's Jonathon Wilson says there's "only one point of a movie like this" (the action) and likens "K.O." to "Ad Vitam" and Exterritorial", describing them collectively as "barebones movies with serviceable set-pieces."

Not quite sold on streaming "K.O." on Netflix? We can still help you find your next Netflix watch. Check out our guides to the best Netflix action movies and overall round-up of the best movies on Netflix for tons more streaming recommendations.