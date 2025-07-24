<h2 id="public-beta-s-here-2">Public beta's here</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="uTkJcjvdpRqpUMTvopd9fA" name="publicbeta" alt="ios 26 beta available as download on an iphone" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/uTkJcjvdpRqpUMTvopd9fA.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p>Assuming you're enrolled in the Apple public beta program, you can now grab the public beta directly on your iPhone. Just go to Settings, tap on General and select Software Updates. On that screen, tap on Beta Updates to find the iOS 26 beta.</p>