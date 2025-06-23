I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 5 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Normally, there would be a deluge of new Netflix shows and movies to stream this week. But there are just five new arrivals to the streaming service between June 23 and June 29.

There may be a good reason for this, though. "Squid Game" season 3 arrives on June 27, and it wouldn't be a shock if Netflix is clearing the decks for the final season of its most popular series ever.

Of course, there are still other shows and movies worth checking out besides the series finale of Netflix's hit Korean drama.

Chief among the best of the rest is "The Ultimatum: Queer Love" season 2, which adds yet another reality show to Netflix's already massive stable of popular reality TV.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in June or our review of Netflix's new soapy crime drama, which was the biggest new show last week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Squid Game' season 3

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Squid Game" takes place in a dystopian version of our world where a cabal of the wealthy and powerful pits the poor and desperate of South Korea against each other. If you win this series of children's games, you could take home a life-changing sum. Lose, and you lose more than just the game.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In season 1, a down-on-his-luck divorced dad named Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) took home the top prize, and ever since, he's been looking to take the game down for good. Season 2 saw him in the game yet again, but his violent revolution ended in disaster.

Now, he's the prisoner of The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), but that doesn't mean the game is over. Tune in to the final season of Netflix's hit Korean-language thriller this week to see if Gi-hun can win once and for all.

Watch on Netflix starting June 27

'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' season 2

The Ultimatum: Queer Love | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Ultimatum" has been a hit for Netflix. The premise is simple: several couples enter a reality dating show where one person in the relationship is given an ultimatum by the other — marry me or leave me.

To determine if the couples are truly right for each other, though, they must first do the unthinkable. They will temporarily split up and enter into a trial marriage to see if married life is for them at all, or if maybe they're just with the wrong partner.

Tune into "The Ultimatum: Queer Love" season 2 premiere this week and begin the eight-week journey to see which couples are right for each other and which are maybe better off with someone else.

Watch on Netflix starting June 25

'Trainwreck: Poop Cruise'

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Some people like cruises. They're wrong, but people are entitled to their opinion.

But what happens when a 4,000-passenger Carnival cruise ship loses power? That's the question "Trainwreck: Poop Cruise" looks to answer and — spoiler alert — everything goes to sh*t.

If you love a story where the truth is stranger than fiction, do not miss this new Netflix documentary about the 2013 Carnival Triumph engine fire, which will forever live in infamy as the "poop cruise."

Watch on Netflix starting June 24

'Steph Tolev: Filth Queen'

A post shared by Steph Tolev (@stephtolev) A photo posted by on

To call Steph Tolev's comedy raunchy might be an understatement. But the standup certainly has an ardent fanbase, including standup legend Bill Burr.

Tolev has worked with Burr on multiple occassions, as well as appearing in "Hacks" as and "Tires" season 2.

But in "Steph Tolev: Filth Queen," she's the main attraction of the show, dropping unfiltered confessions, dating stories and observations about life. Fair warning — when I say unfiltered, I mean it.

Watch on Netflix starting June 24

'Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua' season 2 part 3

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 | Coming February 7 to Netflix | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Incredibly, the "Pokémon" anime has been ongoing for 27 seasons.

Now titled, "Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua," it probably looks unrecognizable to us who grew up with the original 150 Pokémon — it doesn't even feature Ash Ketchum — but if you need something for the kids this week, then this is the show for you.

This latest batch of episodes picks up with Liko, Roy, and Dot reuniting with the Rising Volt Tacklers as they head to Kitakami and continue their Pokémon journey.

Watch on Netflix starting June 27

Everything new on Netflix: June 23-June 29

JUNE 24

"Steph Tolev: Filth Queen" (Netflix comedy special)

Bow down to the queen as fearlessly filthy Steph Tolev rules the stage with hilarious confessions, unfiltered dating stories and absurd observations.

"Trainwreck: Poop Cruise" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

An engine fire leaves 4,000 passengers stranded at sea without power and plumbing in this wild documentary about the infamous "poop cruise" of 2013.

JUNE 25

"The Ultimatum: Queer Love" season 2 (Netflix series)

Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is "the one" actually someone else?

JUNE 27

"Pokémon Horizons: The Search for Laqua" season 2 part 3 (JP) (Netflix family)

With their training complete, the three young adventurers embark on a new quest to learn more about Lucius and track down the rest of the Six Heroes.

"Squid Game" season 3 (KR) (Netflix series)

The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 6/26/25

"Ordinary People"