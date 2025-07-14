I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

As always, this week brings a ton of new Netflix shows and movies. So I've combed through the list of everything coming to the streaming service and found a few shows and movies that are a must-watch.

Top of the list is "Untamed," a new limited series starring Eric Bana. If you're a fan of "Yellowstone" or "American Primeval," this show is for you.

There are also some classic movies, like "Jaws" and "Mamma Mia!", and a ton of documentaries. Chief among those documentaries is "Apocalypse in the Tropics," which examines the burgeoning political conflict in Brazil and already has a lot of positive critical reviews.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘Untamed’

"Untamed" stars Eric Bana as federal agent Kyle Turner. His new case? Solving a murder in the vast wilderness of Yellowstone National Park.

There's just one problem that any fan of the Paramount Network show "Yellowstone" already knows: Laws don't necessarily apply in the park. The only laws that matter are the laws of nature, and Agent Turner will need to obey them if he hopes to solve this woman's death.

This new Netflix miniseries was created by Mark L. Smith, who most recently was part of the team behind "American Primeval." So you can go in confident that the creative team on "Untamed" knows how to handle a violent tale set in the American West.

Watch on Netflix starting July 17

'Apocalypse in the Tropics'

Political unrest isn't exactly a foreign concept to many in the world these days. Nor is the idea that many nations are experiencing a noted shift in religious demographics.

"Apocalypse in the Tropics" explores both these concepts in the context of the recent political upheaval in Brazil. One of the largest nations in the world, it also has a growing evangelical movement that's now a significant political bloc in the country, even going as far as to help bring former president Jair Bolsonaro into power and aiding in an attempted insurrection to keep him in power in 2022.

This documentary has already made waves at a few major film festivals and currently sports a 91% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. So if you're someone who loves a well-made documentary, this one is for you.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Jaws'

"Jaws" stars Roy Scheider as Martin Brody, the police chief of Amity Island, a small New England summer resort town. He hopes that the worst thing he has to deal with is some mischievous teenagers, but when an unknown threat in the water starts taking out locals, his job becomes a waking nightmare.

To combat the threat, a bounty is set on the marine murderer, and it brings in marine biologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and a local professional shark hunter, Quint (Robert Shaw). They discover that a great white shark is the culprit behind the gruesome murders, leaving them no choice but to go hunt it down.

I saw this movie for the first time a few years ago, and trust me — it more than holds up. Make sure to watch it now that it's on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting July 15

'Mamma Mia'

Do you like ABBA? No? Then maybe don't watch this movie.

But if you do like ABBA, musicals or Meryl Streep, then this movie needs to be on your watchlist this week.

"Mamma Mia" is a 2008 jukebox musical masquerading as a romantic comedy that's based on the 1999 musical of the same name. It stars Streep as Donna, who owns a hotel in Greece and is the mother of a young woman, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). Sophie is about to be married, and unbeknownst to her mother, she's invited three men (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård) to the wedding to determine if one of them is her real father.

Again, if you don't like musicals, I wouldn't recommend this movie. But if you do, even as a guilty pleasure, you might just find yourself having the time of your life.

Watch on Netflix starting July 16

'Amy Bradley Is Missing'

In 1998, 23-year-old Amy Bradley was on a cruise ship, enjoying a family vacation. Then one day she was gone, never to be (definitively) seen again.

"Amy Bradley Is Missing" looks to investigate what happened all those years ago when Amy was purportedly taken from the Rhapsody of the Seas. The three-part docuseries from Ari Mark and Phil Lott examines what happened and the possible sightings of Amy since that fateful day, through conversations with eyewitnesses, investigators and the Bradley family.

Watch on Netflix starting July 16

'Wall to Wall'

If "Squid Game" has taught us anything, it's that the Korean content on Netflix is actually pretty darn good. So when I saw Netflix was getting a new South Korean thriller this week, it got my attention right away.

"Wall to Wall" stars Kang Ha-neul as Woo-seong, a young man who has just dumped all his assets into buying a new apartment. But once he gets his dream, he realizes that it's a nightmare, thanks to a combination of interest payments he can't afford, hostile neighbors and disturbing noises that haunt him every night.

Watch on Netflix starting July 17

'Sakamoto Days' season 1 part 2 (premiere)

"Sakamoto Days" was a hit for Netflix earlier in the year, with the first part of the first season wrapping up in March.

For those of you who haven't watched it yet, the premise is this: Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese]; Matthew Mercer [English]) was once a legendary hitman. But when he met Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]) she made him swear never to kill again.

He's kept that promise for several years now, despite other hitmen constantly trying to kill him. But now, a pack of deranged serial killers is causing problems and threatening his family, so he may not be able to keep his promise and protect those he loves.

Watch new episodes now on Netflix

Everything new on Netflix: July 14-20

JULY 14

"Apocalypse in the Tropics" (BR) (Netflix documentary)

When does a democracy end, and a theocracy begin? In Apocalypse in the Tropics, director Petra Costa takes us on a decade-long journey through the spiritual and political upheaval of Brazil. What begins as a search for signs of life in a fragile democracy transforms into a deeper inquiry into the seductions of power, prophecy and belief. Costa gains extraordinary access to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, former President Jair Bolsonaro and the nation’s magnetic televangelist Silas Malafaia. More than a chronicle of political change, Apocalypse in the Tropics is a cinematic investigation of the fault lines that emerge when religion fuels political ambition.

With the savage clarity that defined her Academy Award–nominated The Edge of Democracy, Costa documents a time of kaleidoscopic confusion and fear with intimate observational filmmaking that braids together the personal, the historic and the mythic. As faith shifts from private refuge to public battleground, Brazil holds a mirror to a world where democracies are being tested by the power of prophecy.

"SAKAMOTO DAYS" season 1 part 2 (JP) (Netflix anime)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

JULY 15

"Trainwreck: Balloon Boy" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

A homemade flying saucer lifts off, and a 6-year-old boy might be inside. National panic ensues — but what truly happened? This documentary investigates.

"Entitled" season 1

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3"

"Jaws: The Revenge

JULY 16

"Amy Bradley Is Missing" (Netflix documentary)

This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family's tireless search for answers.

"Mamma Mia!"

"Wanted"

JULY 17

"Catalog" (EG) (Netflix series)

A recently widowed workaholic clumsily navigates life with his kids, guided by his late wife's online tips. Can he ace this crash course in parenthood?

"Community Squad" season 2 (AR) (Netflix series)

During the election campaign, the Urban Guard expands and Felipe is recruited by Intelligence. The city isn't ready — but neither are they.

"UNTAMED" (Netflix series)

A character-driven mystery-thriller that follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Turner on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.

JULY 18

"Almost Family" (BR) (Netflix film)

A Brazilian dad meets his match in his daughter's Argentine in-laws — where a trip to Bariloche spirals into a comedy of local pride and competition.

"Delirium" (CO) (Netflix series)

When his wife Agustina falls into delirium, a professor delves into her dark past to piece together her story and uncover the cause of her madness.

"I’m Still a Superstar" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

This documentary explores Yurena's meteoric rise to fame as Tamara, the media frenzy she faced in the 2000s and the present-day lives of her TV rivals.

"Superstar" (ES) (Netflix series)

Set deep in the chaos of the early 2000s, this series reimagines the life of pop icon Tamara — and her metamorphosis into Yurena — as never seen before.

"Vir Das: Fool Volume" (IN) (Netflix comdey special)

Whether it's the police, the evil eye or a badly timed lost voice, comedian Vir Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.

"Wall to Wall" (KR) (Netflix film)

A man who poured his life savings into a new apartment discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbors and unsettling secrets.

JULY 19

"Eight for Silver"

Leaving Netflix This Week

