Netflix just renewed ‘Wednesday’ for season 3 — and there could be a spinoff
Netflix may have more spooky surprises up its sleeve
It’s almost time to return to Nevermore, and Netflix is already looking even further ahead. With” Wednesday” season 2 just two weeks away, the streamer has wasted no time confirming that the macabre misadventures of Wednesday Addams are far from over.
A third season has officially been greenlit, and if that wasn’t enough for fans of the deadpan icon, there’s even talk of a spinoff series set within the same spooky universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
While exact details are still under wraps, co-creator Alfred Gough teased that the “Wednesday” team is “definitely noodling” with ideas. Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, echoed that intrigue, hinting: “There’s a lot to explore in the Addams Family.”
Whether that means we’ll see more of the other family members or perhaps dive into someone new entirely, it’s clear that this world is expanding.
The early renewal comes as no surprise given the massive success of the first season, which broke viewership records and turned Jenna Ortega into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. With gothic flair, murder mysteries and a killer dance scene that went viral, “Wednesday” clearly hit all the right notes and anticipation is sky-high for what’s next.
Ortega also offered a few words on season 2 when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter: “Netflix has a lot more trust this time around. So we were able to do things on a grander scale and were able to spend more time on sequences. There are also a lot of new cast members like Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper, and doing a scene with them pushes you further because they’re so gifted.”
As for how long “Wednesday” might continue, director Tim Burton isn’t one to think too far ahead. “I don’t think that way,” he said when asked about the show’s potential lifespan. “You’re talking to two of the worst people to ask that question.” Still, given the show’s success and the franchise potential, it’s clear Netflix sees this as more than just a passing phase.
Season 2’s premiere is around the corner, but if this latest news is anything to go by, fans can expect plenty more Addams antics on the horizon.
"Wednesday" part 1 premieres on August 6, 2025, and part 2 follows on September 3, 2025 on Netflix.
