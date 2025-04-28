I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Looking through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

In terms of Netflix originals, you're going to want to tune into "The Four Seasons." This limited series adaptation of the beloved 1981 romantic comedy stars a murderer's row of comedic actors, including Tina Fey and Steve Carell.

If you're looking for a movie, though, the top pick this week isn't an original. Instead, you're going to want to watch "Past Lives." The romantic drama earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards, and it's easily the best movie to watch on Netflix this week.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in May or our review of Tom Hardy's latest action thriller movie.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Four Seasons'

The Four Seasons | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're of a certain age, Tina Fey and Steve Carell were probably two of the biggest comedic actors in your life at one point. This show is for you.

"The Four Seasons" is a romantic comedy miniseries adapted from the 1981 Alan Alda movie of the same name. It centers around three couples: Kate and Jack (Tina Fey and Will Forte), Claude and Danny (Marco Calvani and Colman Domingo) and Nick and Anne (Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver).

For years, these couples have gone on a group getaway together once every few months. But on the latest trip, one of them reveals they're unhappy and going to leave their partner.

Unsurprisingly, this throws the group into chaos. You'll have to watch the show to see what happens next, and if this group of six can survive some rocky weather.

Watch on Netflix starting May 1

'Past Lives'

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Past Lives" is a semi-autobiographical romance drama starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. It was also the directorial debut of writer/director Celine Song and was a smash hit, beloved by fans and critics alike.

The movie tells the story of Nora (Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two childhood sweethearts who fall out of touch until Hae Sung arrives in New York to see her one last time. But by this point, Nora is already married to Arthur (Magaro), and despite the joke he makes in the trailer, he's not the "evil white American husband" that would be easy for Nora and viewers to hate.

This heartbreaking tale of lost love was one of the best movies of 2023, so don't miss it now that it's finally on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting May 1

'Chef's Table: Legends'

Chef's Table: Legends | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Chef's Table" has been a big original hit for Netflix over the past decade. A follow-up to the acclaimed documentary "Jiro Dreams of Sushi," the docuseries explores the lives and inspirations behind some of the world's most talented chefs.

In "Chef's Table: Legends," Netflix is celebrating the 10th anniversary of "Chef's Table" by visiting some of the most iconic chefs in modern history.

Don't believe me? Here's the list: Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Thomas Keller, Alice Waters. That's a group that will have you saying, "Yes, chef!"

Watch on Netflix now

'Turning Point: The Vietnam War'

Turning Point: The Vietnam War | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's "Turning Point" series of documentary shows has its fans. Even our own Alyse Stanley, who in her own words doesn't normally like a war documentary, has found them enthralling.

In past series, the show has tackled the atomic bomb, the Cold War and 9/11. But "Turning Point: The Vietnam War" looks into the most devastating conflict the U.S. has participated in since World War II.

The docuseries will examine the conflict and how Vietnam was not just a military disaster but also a political reckoning that forever altered American culture. Director Brian Knappenberger will do this with CBS News archives, Vietnamese footage, and declassified government records. Don't miss this if you're a history buff.

Watch on Netflix starting April 30

'Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor'

Excerpt from Conan O'Brien's Mark Twain Prize Acceptance Speech - YouTube Watch On

"The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor" might be my favorite award because every time it brings out a who's who of the best comedic minds of our time.

"Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor" will be no different. In this pre-taped airing of the award ceremony, David Letterman, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Tracy Morgan, Nikki Glaser, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Short, Bill Hader, Paul Rudd, Fred Armisen and more all payed tribute to Conan's achievement as an American humorist.

Of course, while they're there to honor Conan, they're also comedians. So expect some hilarious jokes, including some at the honoree's expense.

Watch on Netflix starting May 4

'Ocean's Eleven'

Ocean's Eleven (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

"Ocean's Eleven" is one of my favorite movies. If I see it's playing on TV, I'll tune in for the entire thing, no matter where in the movie the broadcast is. It's still probably Soderbergh's best movie, even if some of his other work is technically or artistically superior.

If you've never seen this movie, a reboot of the 1960 film starring Frank Sinatra, it stars George Clooney as the titular Danny Ocean. He's just got out of prison and reunites with his friend Rusty (Brad Pitt), already set to pull a new job.

The job? To rob Terry Benedict's (Andy Garcia) three casinos by hitting their shared vault beneath the Bellagio in Las Vegas. To do this, they'll need to put together a team of the best con men and petty criminals available.

Watch on Netflix starting April 23

'Burn After Reading'

Burn After Reading Official Trailer #1 - Brad Pitt Movie (2008) HD - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, this is probably my second favorite movie they've teamed up in.

"Burn After Reading" stars Clooney as U.S. Marshal Harry Pfarrer, who is having an affair with Katie Cox (Tilda Swinton), the wife of CIA analyst Osborne Cox (John Malkovich). After Osborne quits his job, Katie secretly files for divorce.

However, en route to bringing files burned onto a CD-R to her divorce lawyer, she accidentally loses them at the gym. There, they are discovered by Chad (Pitt) and Linda (Frances McDormand), who dig further and discover a draft of Osburne's memoirs, which the pair thinks are classified CIA records.

From here, an insane conspiracy develops, ending with more than a few people dead. But what else would you expect from a black comedy directed by the Coen brothers?

Watch on Netflix starting May 1

Everything new on Netflix: April 28-May 4

APRIL 28

"Chef's Table: Legends" (Netflix documentary)

The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants — Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller — who changed how the world eats.

APRIL 30

"Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight" (FR) (Netflix family)

When their druid forgets how to prepare the magic potion, Asterix and Obelix must defend the Gauls as Caesar plots to use an ancient law against them.

"The Eternaut" (AR) (Netflix series)

One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.

"Exterritorial" (DE) (Netflix film)

When her son vanishes inside a US consulate, ex-special forces soldier Sara does everything in her power to find him — and uncovers a dark conspiracy.

"Turning Point: The Vietnam War" (Netflix documentary)

From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

MAY 1

"Angi: Fake Life, True Crime" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

Sentenced for the murder and impersonation of her friend, this documentary sheds new light on Angi — and the death of her husband years before.

"The Biggest Fan" (MX) (Netflix film)

Facing online cancellation, an actress travels to Mexico to revive her career. But when she meets her biggest fan, her life turns upside down.

"The Four Seasons" (Netflix series)

The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their traditio

"Airport"

"Airport '77"

"Airport 1975"

"Ali"

"American Gangster"

"American Graffiti"

"Burn After Reading"

"Constantine"

"Crazy, Stupid, Love."

"Dawn of the Dead"

"Eat Pray Love"

"The Equalizer 2"

"Hanna"

"Home"

"The Jerk"

"The Lego Movie"

"Mid90s"

"The Mule"

"Ocean's Eleven"

"Ocean's Thirteen"

"Ocean's Twelve"

"The Paper Tigers"

"Past Lives"

"Sisters"

"Starship Troopers"

"The Sugarland Express"

"Trainwreck"

"Trolls"

"Twilight"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon"

"The Twilight Saga: Eclipse"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1"

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2"

"Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit"

MAY 2

"Unseen" season 2 (ZA) (Netflix series)

In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?

"Peninsula"

"Train to Busan"

MAY 4

"Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedy's biggest stars gather to toast and celebrate late-night legend Conan O'Brien as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/1/25

"About Time"

"Annie"

"Apollo 13"

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut"

"Dallas Buyers Club"

"Definitely, Maybe"

"Erin Brockovich"

"Europa Report"

"The Flintstones"

"Friday"

"The Frozen Ground"

"Fury"

"King Kong"

"Maid in Manhattan"

"Next Friday"

"Notting Hill"

"Out of Africa"

"Pompeii"

"Public Enemies"

"Queen & Slim"

"Schindler's List"

"Spider-Man"

"Spider-Man 2"

"Spider-Man 3"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"This Is 40"

"Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself"

"Waterworld"

"Wedding Crashers"

"The Whale"

"Whiplash"

"The Wiz"

"You, Me and Dupree"

Leaving 5/4/25

"Insidious: The Red Door"