5 best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week (Oct. 26-Nov. 1)

The Netflix slate for the week ahead is set, and as the calendar flips over from October to November, there’s plenty for you to watch on the world’s biggest streaming service. That means lots of new movies and shows to sort through, so I’m picking out the latest highlights.

Firstly, there’s “Minimum Wage,” a new spin on a popular web series that quite clearly takes a lot of inspiration from “The Office.” It’s a comedy about the everyday hilarity found in the workplace. Sound familiar?

Meanwhile, documentary fans are eating well this week, with both “The One About Matthew Perry,” a docuseries focused on the late “Friends” star, and “SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard of,” a doc that covers the rise of a scrappy Canadian sketch show.

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If you’re more in the mood for a great movie, Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” will be added to the Netflix library over the weekend. And the streamer is set to take further steps into the live broadcasting space with its latest event, “Beat Luke Littler,” a special in which various amateur dart players will attempt to best the world’s No. 1 player to win money.

These are just some of the movies and shows heading to Netflix this week. Alongside my top picks, you’ll find a full schedule of everything new on Netflix over the next seven days. And for a complete overview, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in October 2026.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

‘Minimum Wage’

Minimum Wage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Based on the hit web series of the same name, “Minimum Wage” follows a group of underdog teens as they struggle to run a local pizzeria, The Slice Club. Their day-to-day grind requires them to juggle schoolwork, demanding customers, a manic boss, and questionable working conditions. Plus, they’re doing all this for low pay.

Why you should watch it: Clearly inspired by shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” this new Netflix comedy is a quirky workplace sitcom filmed in a mockumentary style. The on-shift hijinks are sure to strike a chord with anyone who’s worked in the service industry, and it’s great to see a cult web series expand out into a full streaming show.

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Watch "Minimum Wage" on Netflix starting October 26

‘The One About Matthew Perry’

The One About Matthew Perry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: In October 2023, “Friends” star Matthew Perry, beloved for his decade-long role as the sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing, tragically passed away. This three-part docuseries looks to celebrate his television legacy, but also goes deeper by exploring the difficult off-screen life of a talented actor who made millions smile every week.

Why you should watch it: Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson and with participation from Perry’s family, “The One About Matthew Perry” is not a tacky documentary created to exploit the death of a beloved figure. The series includes never-before-seen footage and insights from Perry’s friends and family. It's a fond tribute to a comedic force.

Watch "The One About Matthew Perry" on Netflix starting October 27

‘SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of’

SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of | First Look | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: You’ve no doubt heard of SNL, but what about SCTV? This Canadian sketch show might not have the instant recognition of its contemporaries, but it was a hugely influential series all the same. This documentary chronicles its beginning, rise, and subsequent fall.

Why you should watch it: Another pick for documentary fans this week, “SCTV” offers an inside look at a sketch show described as a “cultural phenomenon” with participation from the surviving members of its cast, and even features a touching reunion. Though I have to say it’s a little odd to label it “The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of” and then also declare it a “trailblazer” that “continues to influence comedy around the world.” It can’t be unheard of and a trend-setter, right?

Watch "SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of" on Netflix starting October 30

‘Beat Luke Littler’

Beat Luke Littler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Ever had a mate swear they could beat a professional sports star if only given the chance? Well, world No. 1 darts player Luke Littler is set to put those bold claims to the test as he takes on some of the United Kingdom’s best amateur players for the chance to win a seriously large cash prize.

Why you should watch it: “Beat Luke Littler” is Netflix’s latest experiment with live broadcasting, and will no doubt be appointment viewing for anybody who enjoys a game of darts. With nearly 30 professional titles to his name, the odds of an amateur beating Littler appear fairly remote, but I expect most people will be tuning in hoping to see an underdog victory.

Watch "Beat Luke Littler" live on Netflix on October 30

‘Richard Jewell’ (2019)

RICHARD JEWELL - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Based on true events, in this biographical drama, Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) is working security at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. He discovers an unidentified backpack under a bench and alerts the authorities. A larger crisis is averted when the bag turns out to be a bomb. At first, he’s celebrated as a hero, but Jewell’s life unravels when the FBI names him as the prime suspect.

Why you should watch it: Anchored by strong performances from Walter Hauser and Kathy Bates, Oscar-nominated for her role as Jewell’s mother, “Richard Jewell” comes from director Clint Eastwood. It’s a compelling drama that highlights the dangers of a public witch hunt and how facts can be twisted to suit a predetermined version of events.

Watch "Richard Jewell" on Netflix starting November 1

Everything new on Netflix: October 26-November 1

OCTOBER 26

"Minimum Wage" (Netflix series)

Teens struggle to run a local pizzeria while juggling school, a manic boss and minimum wage in this series based on the hit social media shorts.

OCTOBER 27

"The One About Matthew Perry" (Netflix documentary)

This documentary series chronicles the Hollywood success, addiction struggles and tragic death of the beloved "Friends" star, as told by his inner circle.

"Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic" (Netflix comedy special)

Zainab Johnson has a gun revelation, a Tesla crisis and an unshakable belief that she can find the upside in everything in this sharp stand-up hour.

"Dangerous Liaisons" season 1

OCTOBER 28

"Champions"

OCTOBER 29

"Balaraw: Blood Island" (PH) (Netflix series)

A woman's search for her missing mother leads her to the sinister Balaraw Island, where survival, dark secrets and her own identity hang in the balance.

"You, Me, Us" (IT) (Netflix film)

When a free-spirited woman and a family-minded man pursue adoption, their opposing backgrounds and world views put their love to the test.

OCTOBER 30

"A Couple of Lies" (SE) (Netflix series)

A seemingly idyllic home swap between Sicily and Stockholm turns toxic as two wealthy couples go to extremes to protect themselves — and their secrets.

"The Birthday Gift" (DE) (Netflix film)

A neatly curated children's birthday party goes off the rails when the gift of a toy gun sparks heated debates, clashing world views and hilarious chaos.

"Collision Course" (ES) (Netflix film)

Spain, 2013. After robbing a bank, a getaway crash reveals the hidden side of each thief, exposing betrayals and lies that began long before the heist.

"How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents" (ZA) (Netflix series)

A hidden engagement forces a proud Zulu family and an Indian medical dynasty under one roof as secrets and colliding customs threaten to derail Diwali.

"SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of" (Netflix documentary)

Legendary "SCTV" cast members reunite in this documentary for a funny and heartfelt celebration of how a scrappy Canadian sketch show made comedy history.

"Akka" (IN) (Netflix series)

"Beat Luke Littler" (GB) (Netflix live event)

NOVEMBER 1

"100 días para enamorarnos:" season 1

"A Sudden Case of Christmas"

"Air Force One"

"Barbie in the Nutcracker"

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

"Bridesmaids"

"Cliffhanger"

"The Croods"

"The Day After Tomorrow"

"El Chema" season 1

"Falsa identidad" seasons 1-2

"Fury"

"Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"

"Happy’s Place" season 2

"Insidious: Chapter 2"

"Insidious: Chapter 3"

"Looper"

"Mistletoe Murders" seasons 1-2

"The Mummy"

"No Sleep 'Til Christmas"

"Public Enemies"

"Rectify" seasons 1-4

"The Red Road" seasons 1-2

"Resident Evil"

"Resident Evil: Apocalypse"

"Richard Jewell"

"Same Time, Next Christmas"

"Stand by Me"

"Weekend at Bernie's"

"Whiplash"

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