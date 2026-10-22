Love a good whodunnit? Time is running out for one of the best Netflix has to offer: "Broadchurch," the critically lauded 24-episode British thriller that set the gold standard for modern TV whodunits. Before Olivia Colman was starring in "Wicker" (which hits theaters this week), winning Oscars or reigning in "The Crown," her powerhouse role as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller put her on the map. And if you haven’t binged "Broadchurch" yet, you only have a few days left to see why it deserves all the hype.

Netflix is losing all three seasons of "Broadchurch" on November 1. I can't stress enough that this crime drama needs to be on everyone's watchlist. Colman and co-star David Tennant, of "Doctor Who" and "Jessica Jones" fame, have one of those on-screen chemistries that you wish you could watch play out for the first time again. The writing is incredible, the cast is stellar, and the story is fully realized with a satisfying conclusion (a feat that's becoming more and more rare with everything on the chopping block these days). If you found "Adolescence" to be incredible, you'll definitely find something to connect to in "Broadchurch."

Still not convinced? Here's everything you need to know about "Broadchurch" and where to stream it (for free!) once it's left Netflix.

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What is 'Broadchurch' about?

If you haven't watched this hit three-season British crime drama, "Broadchurch" follows Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) as they try to solve the murder of a young boy in the fictional coastal town of Broadchurch, Dorset.

BROADCHURCH with DAVID TENNANT, OLIVIA COLMAN & ARTHUR DARVILL - Premieres Wed AUG 7 BBC AMERICA - YouTube Watch On

Adding to the tension is the fact that Alec landed the promotion Ellie had hoped for, while their vastly different investigative styles put them at odds. Their constant push and pull keeps the drama compelling, but it's equally rewarding to watch a deeper respect and appreciation for each other grow through their natural chemistry. Their investigation sends shockwaves through the close-knit community, exposing its darkest secrets suspect by suspect.

I won't spoil much more of the story, especially since the mystery surrounding Danny's death isn't resolved until the first season finale. That's by design: Although series creator and writer Chris Chibnall initially conceived of "Broadchurch" as a trilogy, he wrote the first season to work as a self-contained drama in case the show wasn't picked up for more. The result is some of the best TV has to offer, a tightly constructed mystery with a fully realized and satisfying arc.

Stream 'Broadchurch' on Netflix while you can

As the victim's family struggles to cope with their loss and suspicion spreads throughout the community, each episode introduces a new suspect, gradually peeling back the layers of Broadchurch's darkest secrets. And while I adore Tennant in a dramatic role a la "Jessica Jones," it's Olivia Colman who truly steals the show. That's no small feat in a cast that also features Jodie Whittaker, Andrew Buchan and Jonathan Bailey, among others.

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(Image credit: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo)

Colman's performance in the first season made me a lifelong fan, and she's only cemented that status in the years since. Across from Tennant's gruff, closed-off detective, her emotional depth and signature sense of humor form the beating heart of the show. If nothing else, Colman is reason enough to binge "Broadchurch." But with its excellent writing and a supporting cast to match, don't be surprised if you find yourself binging all three seasons.

"Broadchurch" holds an impressive 92% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes (and similarly glowing 91% from audiences), with the third season sitting at a "Certified Fresh" 98% score. The aggregator's consensus for the show's final season reads, "In its final season, 'Broadchurch' establishes a high standard for police procedurals to come, combining socially conscious themes with suspenseful mystery and a pair of compelling leads."

As I said, all three seasons are leaving Netflix on November 1, so you better grab that popcorn sooner rather than later. If you miss that window though, don't worry: You can also catch "Broadchurch" for free on Tubi, Pluto TV, or The Roku Channel.

Watch all 3 seasons of "Broadchurch" on Netflix until November 1

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