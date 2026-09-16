How much do you know about Sylvester Stallone? Take our movie quiz — from 'Rocky' to 'Rambo'

Sylvester Stallone is having a moment. "I Play Rocky," the biopic chronicling Stallone's early career struggles, premiered this week to rave reviews and is already tipped for possible Oscar acclaim. Meanwhile, All 5 Rambo movies are now streaming for free on Tubi.

As an actor whose career has spanned more than five decades, Sly has turned his hand to a plethora of memorable (and sometimes less memorable) roles. So how much have you been paying attention? Take our quizzes below to test your knowledge of Stallone and his movies — starting with the 10-question multiple-choice quiz below.

How did you find the quiz? Too hard? Too easy? Not enough cheesey photos? Let us know what you think in the comments.

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Expert level: How many Sylvester Stallone movies can you name?

For a Sly expert challenge, can you name all of the movies he's acted in? I have 66 on my list, dating all the way back to 1969. Hint: I've included voice parts, but not cameos, and have stuck just to movies rather than TV shows and games as well, to keep it manageable. Can you recall the Italian Stallion's lesser-known (and one rather infamous) early parts, as well as the big hits? Hit the 'Play Now' button to see.

To play, type in the titles of as many movies as you can remember. Correct answers will be added to the list automatically, in chronological order from most recent to oldest. You can add them in any order. There's no need to add the years — though Brownie points if you do get these right as well!

Don't forget to register on our quizzes, games and polls platform, Kwizly, to save your score, reveal hints, and secure your spot on the competitive Tom's Guide leaderboard, and see the results of all our polls in real-time.

How did you do this time?

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For now, I'll leave you with the trailer for "I Play Rocky", set to be released in November 2026.

I Play Rocky | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

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