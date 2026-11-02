One of our favorite cushioned running shoes is over 30% off right now — grab the Asics Gel Nimbus 27 before it’s gone

"You can do all your running in one shoe. That’s not a bad way to go about things, as long as you pick up a good, versatile sneaker that’s comfortable but still pretty speedy," says our resident running expert Nick Harris-Fry, who runs sub-2:26 marathons in his spare time.

One such shoe is the Asics Gel Nimbus 27 at just $109 on Amazon right now. That's down from $165 for a shoe rated 4 stars by our review team. The Asics Gel-Nimbus line is very popular with runners and has been for 28 generations at this point — but while the Gel-Nimbus 28 came out this year, we don’t rate it as a notable improvement on the 27, which means it's time to save.

Check out the deal worth shopping for below. And I'd hurry!

Cushioned trainer hot deal — Asics Gel-Nimbus 27

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Harris-Fry says, "It does the job of a comfortable daily trainer brilliantly, with a stable and supportive ride to protect your legs on easy runs. The Nimbus is not a fast shoe, but you’ve got the rest of your rotation for that."

By that, he means you might want to look at a speedier carbon plate running shoe, as these prioritize a stiff carbon-fiber plate with lightweight "super foams" to improve running economy and support faster efforts.

But not everyone needs a running shoe rotation, so if you're looking for comfort and daily wear rather than a shoe for every type of run, this is a great time to pick up a great deal, saving you over $50 before the holidays.