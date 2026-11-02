One of our favorite cushioned running shoes is over 30% off right now — grab the Asics Gel Nimbus 27 before it’s gone

"You can do all your running in one shoe. That’s not a bad way to go about things, as long as you pick up a good, versatile sneaker that’s comfortable but still pretty speedy," says our resident running expert Nick Harris-Fry, who runs sub-2:26 marathons in his spare time.
One such shoe is the Asics Gel Nimbus 27 at just $109 on Amazon right now. That's down from $165 for a shoe rated 4 stars by our review team. The Asics Gel-Nimbus line is very popular with runners and has been for 28 generations at this point — but while the Gel-Nimbus 28 came out this year, we don’t rate it as a notable improvement on the 27, which means it's time to save.
Check out the deal worth shopping for below. And I'd hurry!
The Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 is a comfort-focused cushioned running shoe that's just as good as the newer Gel-Nimbus 28, so this saving is well worth making. You can shop the women's Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 here. Remember to pick the correct size and colorway for relevant discounts.
Cushioned trainer hot deal — Asics Gel-Nimbus 27
Harris-Fry says, "It does the job of a comfortable daily trainer brilliantly, with a stable and supportive ride to protect your legs on easy runs. The Nimbus is not a fast shoe, but you’ve got the rest of your rotation for that."
By that, he means you might want to look at a speedier carbon plate running shoe, as these prioritize a stiff carbon-fiber plate with lightweight "super foams" to improve running economy and support faster efforts.
But not everyone needs a running shoe rotation, so if you're looking for comfort and daily wear rather than a shoe for every type of run, this is a great time to pick up a great deal, saving you over $50 before the holidays.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.