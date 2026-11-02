You can make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at home with no espresso machine — here's how

The Coffee Lab (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I'm Erin, and welcome to The Coffee Lab Episode 24, the series where we forget coffee snobbery. The Coffee Lab is all about making coffee fun. Join me as I help you kickstart your coffee journey!

Controversial opinion incoming, but if you don't have an espresso machine, you can still make great-tasting coffee at home. Some coffee snobs will disagree, and that's fine, but this recipe isn't for them. This is for the I-love-coffee-but-I-can't-afford-a-machine crowd. I see you! I'm here for you!

I used to be a Starbucks barista, so the amount of PSLs I've made is off the charts. Although Starbucks keeps its PSL sauce recipe pretty secret, you can get copycat-ish syrups everywhere online, so you can easily make the fall favorite at home. To make it even more Starbucks-y, just add a touch of condensed milk to the pumpkin syrup. For this recipe, I used Monin Pumpkin Spice syrup ($10 on Amazon), but you can use any you like.

The Coffee Lab is all about making coffee fun and accessible, so let's demystify the ubiquitous fall drink! It's no-machine PSL time.

Step 1: Prep your instant espresso I used Nescafé Instant Espresso ($10 at Amazon) for this recipe, but you can use anything you like. Add one or two teaspoons, depending on strength preference, and a dash — about one ounce — of hot water to mix.

Step 2: Add pumpkin spice syrup Didn't I say this was easy? Now combine your pumpkin spice syrup (remember, condensed milk and orange food coloring if you want it truly Starbucks-y), and instant espresso. Mix, and you're done!

Step 3: Add your milk You can prepare your milk in multiple ways. Either simply heat it up in the microwave (which is what I did for this recipe), or you can use a milk frother. I have the Subminimal Nanofoamer Pro 2 ($159) and the Subminimal Nanofoamer Go ($34). The moral of the story is to use whatever you have! And you're done. I said this was easy, didn't I? You can add whipped cream or nutmeg on top if you want to make it even fancier.

I'm not going to lie: this will not fool any PSL diehards. You can tell it's not Starbucks from just looking at it — Starbucks PSLs are bright orange. However, for a fraction of the cost, and without requiring you to fork out on an espresso machine, I'm extremely happy drinking my Pumpkin Spice Faux-tte all fall long.

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