5 best superhero movies for people who don't like Marvel or DC

Who here has a case of superhero fatigue? I’m a fan of Marvel and DC, and even I can admit that things got out of control from 2019 through 2023. By believing in quantity over quality and pushing for more streaming shows, Marvel and DC let superhero culture get out of hand. I don’t want to watch a superhero movie and struggle to keep up because I missed a streaming show that introduced several plot points. I don't want to do homework for superheroes!

Thankfully, superhero movies are starting to find their balance again. The pendulum is swinging back toward the middle, where it should belong. On Oct. 23, DC released “Clayface,” an intriguing horror movie about the origins of the titular Batman villain. I appreciate that “Clayface” feels like a body horror first and a superhero movie second.

The biggest mistake a superhero fan can make is limiting themselves to watching only Marvel and DC movies. An entire universe of non-Marvel-and-DC superhero movies exists. You just need to know where to look. Lucky for you, I can get you started with these five.

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‘Chronicle’

Chronicle Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

What if three teenagers got powers? That’s the basic premise of “Chronicle,” Josh Trank’s superhero origin story crossed with sci-fi and coming-of-age elements. Bullied teenager Andrew Detmer (Dane DeHaan) is asked by Matt Garetty (Alex Russell), Andrew’s cousin and only friend, and Steve Montgomery (Michael B. Jordan), a popular student, to videotape a large hole they found in the woods. The trio comes into contact with a glowing extraterrestrial object.

Days later, the boys develop telekinetic powers, including the ability to fly. The boys enjoy their newfound powers, but Andrew’s pent-up frustration becomes uncontrollable as he succumbs to dark thoughts and retaliates against those who wronged him. The film has a found-footage presentation, giving it a unique feel for a superhero story. “Chronicle” might feature familiar themes, but its story feels fresh and unique, a rarity in this genre.

Rent on Apple or Amazon.

‘Kick-Ass’

Kick-Ass (2010) - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Kick-Ass” is for the superhero fans who love raunchy humor mixed with violence. It has similar vibes to “Deadpool,” except “Kick-Ass’s” titular character is far more timid and less irreverent than Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth. Unsatisfied with his ordinary life, Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) decides to become a superhero despite having no training.

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Nicknamed Kick-Ass, Dave’s superhero persona soars, but it attracts the attention of a mob boss, Frank D'Amico (Mark Strong). Luckily for Dave, he gets a few allies: Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz), two vigilantes with impressive combat skills. If you’ve never seen “Kick-Ass,” you might be surprised by the amount of ultra-violence. Beyond the blood and guts, “Kick-Ass” is an over-the-top and dark satire that will satisfy those looking for a movie that doesn’t pull its punches.

Rent on Apple or Amazon.

‘Unbreakable’

Unbreakable (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Is “Unbreakable” a better movie than “The Sixth Sense”? It’s not as easy a question to answer as you might think. “The Sixth Sense” has the iconic twist, but knowing it in advance can diminish the suspense on subsequent viewings. “Unbreakable” also has a twist—it’s an M. Night Shyamalan movie; what else do you expect?. Yet I enjoy “Unbreakable’s” grounded depiction of superheroes more than “I see dead people.”

David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the lone survivor of a train derailment that killed 131 people. What’s even more peculiar is that David suffered zero injuries and walked away unscathed. Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), a comic book expert with brittle bone disease, believes David is a real-life superhero with super strength and a sixth sense. “Unbreakable’s” biggest strength is its subtlety. It’s not a boisterous action movie. It relies on grounded realism and a slow-burn plot that ultimately pays off by the end.

Watch on FX. Rent on Apple or Amazon.

‘The Incredibles’

The Incredibles (2004) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Considering Pixar disrupted the industry with the push to 3D computer-generated animation, it makes sense that it put out what I consider the gold standard for superhero-family movies, “The Incredibles.” Brad Bird’s 2004 animated movie exists in a retro-futuristic world where superheroes have been banned.

Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson), formerly known as Mr. Incredible, now lives a quiet life with his superpowered family. His wife, Helen (Holly Hunter), can stretch her body beyond limit; his daughter, Violet (Sarah Vowell), can generate force fields; his son, Dash (Spencer Fox), has superhuman speed; and his infant son, Jack-Jack, possesses multiple powers. Bob craves the glory and recognition that come with being a superhero, so he takes on a special assignment, only to discover that the villainous Syndrome (Jason Lee) has set him up. To save Bob, his family must accept their powers and embrace their destiny as heroes.

“The Incredibles” is good old-fashioned family fun. It looks and feels like a comic book movie thanks to its riveting action sequences and fast pace. I appreciate how it sneaks in its core themes about family and identity. Don’t worry, “The Incredibles’” humor still plays to this day. And for the love of God, can someone find Lucius his super suit?

Watch on Disney+.

‘The Mask’

The Mask (1994) Official Trailer - Jim Carrey Movie - YouTube Watch On

While writing this article, I had never considered “The Mask” a superhero movie. Upon further review, it has all of the key features and elements of a superhero story. The film is based on a comic book series. The hero wears a magical green mask that transforms him into a cartoonish figure capable of warping his body and surroundings. It’s as if Bugs Bunny became more sarcastic and inhabited the Road Runner’s traits.

“The Mask” has a secret weapon: Jim Carrey. The Oscar-nominated comedian plays Stanley Ipkiss, the mild-mannered banker who becomes a conniving trickster while wearing the mask. He seduces the beautiful Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz) and becomes an enemy of mobster Dorian Tyrell (Peter Greene). You can view “The Mask” through a serious lens and appreciate its themes of addiction, identity, and empowerment. Or you can watch “The Mask” through a comedic lens and enjoy Carrey’s slapstick humor. Either way, you’re having a great time.

Watch on Tubi.

(Image credit: Future)

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