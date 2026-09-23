Chris Pratt, 47, shares the 5-move dumbbell circuit he uses to build full-body fitness — here’s what happened when I tried it

Whether he’s playing a Marvel superhero or a Navy SEAL, one man renowned for his impressive body transformations is Chris Pratt. The actor recently shared a deceptively simple full-body dumbbell workout built around just five exercises.

How hard could it be? Like any good fitness editor, I grabbed a set of the best adjustable dumbbells and set out to find out more. Warning: choose your weights carefully if you do the same.

As a reminder, what works for Pratt might not be right for you and your body. If you’re recovering from an injury, pregnant or postpartum, or you’re a complete beginner, it’s always worth seeking personalized advice from a qualified professional.

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What is the workout?

Pratt shared the workout on his Instagram stories; all you’ll need is a set of dumbbells. You’ll do five reps of each exercise for five rounds, with one minute of rest between rounds.

5 x Deadlift

5 x Deficit push-up

5 x Clean to press

5 x Squat

5 x Devil’s press

Pratt doesn’t say what weight he’s using, but according to his Instagram, he completed all five rounds in 13 minutes and 54 seconds. Challenge accepted.

As an important reminder, the right weight for you will feel challenging, but not impossible, by the final few reps. If at any time you feel like the weight is compromising your form, it’s too heavy.

I tried Chris Pratt’s 5-move dumbbell circuit: Here’s what happened

My normal workout routine typically involves a lot of running and Pilates, but when I do lift weights, it tends to be more reps with a lighter weight, so I didn’t really know where to start with this. Doing five reps hints at more of a max-strength challenge, so I grabbed a set of 15kg dumbbells and got going.

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The deadlifts and the dumbbell deficit push-ups lulled me into a false sense of security. After five reps of each, I was convinced I was ready to be in Guardians of the Galaxy, but the clean and press quickly brought me back down to earth, especially by the time I hit round two.

I stuck with my weights, but I slowed down dramatically. As with every marathon I’ve ever run, the key to this workout is to not rush the exercises or rush through the sets. Moving slowly with proper form is far harder, as it keeps the muscles under tension for longer. The entire circuit took me around fifteen minutes, which is longer than Pratt, and probably using a much lighter weight, so perhaps I’m not ready for Jurassic Park just yet.

The workout requires you to move between working your upper and lower body continuously, but your core will also be getting a workout as you keep it braced to lift and lower the heavy dumbbells. Really think about sucking your belly button into your spine and keeping your torso upright as you move.

Will I be repeating this one? Not in a hurry, but it’s a great full-body strength test to squeeze into your lunch break. Give it a go, and let us know how you get on in the comments.

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