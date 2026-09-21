With the first day of fall approaching, the TV calendar is already getting busier. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up this week’s biggest new TV shows to watch across Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and more of the best streaming services.

This week brings the return of “Best Medicine” for season 2, while “American Horror Story: 13” kicks off another round of Ryan Murphy nightmares. “Brothers” reunites Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for a surreal comedy, and the “A Different World” revival heads back to Hillman College for a new generation. There’s also “Line of Fire,” a new drama about a family of government agents.

The weather may be cooling down, but fall TV is heating up. Here’s what’s new on TV this week.

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Kelly Woo Managing editor, streaming Some of Kelly's favorite shows in recent weeks: "Lanterns," "Slow Horses" and "The Paper."

‘Line of Fire’ (NBC)

Line of Fire | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Family dinner, but everyone’s packing heat.

The plot: The Hollingsworths are basically a federal law-enforcement family business: Mike (Peter Krause) works for the Secret Service, Jane (Hope Davis) is a U.S. Marshal, and their kids are scattered across the FBI, Secret Service and Justice Department. When a seemingly straightforward murder exposes a conspiracy targeting government agents, they’ll have to bury old grudges, share secrets and bend the rules to keep their own family alive.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC and next day on Peacock

‘Best Medicine’ season 2 (Fox)

Best Medicine Season 2 Official Trailer | FOXTV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Turns out blood is still Martin’s kryptonite. A mermaid doesn’t help.

The plot: Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) is still treating the eccentric residents of Port Wenn while trying to keep his blood phobia from derailing his career. His professional woes get messier when a mermaid washes ashore, Judith (Andrea Martin) causes trouble even while on oxygen and the town’s sea-urchin windfall starts creating problems of its own.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS and next day on Hulu

‘Brothers’ (Apple TV)

Brothers — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Hollywood bromance upended by a family secret.

The plot: Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play heightened versions of themselves, with Woody crashing at Matthew’s Texas ranch after his daughter’s wedding goes off the rails. Then Ma Mac (Holland Taylor) lets slip a decades-old secret: The longtime pals could share a dad. While Woody goes digging for answers, Matthew contemplates a run for Texas governor.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 12 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘A Different World’ (Netflix)

A Different World | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Following in your parents’ footsteps, whether you like it or not.

The plot: Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon) arrives at Hillman determined to make a name for herself, not simply inherit one. But with her famously involved alum parents, Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy), watching closely, an old flame back in the picture and a new crew to figure out, freshman year gets complicated fast.

Premiere date: All 10 episodes on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

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‘American Horror Story: 13’ (FX/Hulu)

American Horror Story: 13 | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: The franchise turns lucky 13, so the witches, ghosts and freaks are coming home.

The plot: Details are being kept deliciously under wraps, but “AHS: 13” is shaping up as a family reunion, with Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts and a small army of returning players back in Ryan Murphy’s fold. Expect familiar faces, old costumes and all of the Easter eggs a fan could want.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: FX and Hulu

‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ (Starz)

S.W.A.T. Exiles | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Hondo gets the Slow Horses S.W.A.T. rejects nobody else wanted.

The plot: Two years after leaving S.W.A.T., Hondo (Shemar Moore) is dragged back into the fold following a disastrous raid. His new assignment: Whip five misfit recruits into shape, all while figuring out why they were assembled in the first place. As missions pile up, so do suspicions that someone wants this team to fail.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Starz

‘Saturday Night Live’ season 52 (NBC)

‘SNL’ Announces Jalen Brunson, Shane Gillis as Season 52 Hosts - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: New York’s victory lap gets a late-night encore.

The plot: “SNL” kicks off season 52 with Knicks champion Jalen Brunson making his hosting debut, just months after helping New York end its 53-year title drought. KATSEYE makes its first appearance as the musical guest, while new faces Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter join a cast missing Chloe Fineman. Colin Jost, Michael Che and Kenan Thompson return.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC and next day on Peacock

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