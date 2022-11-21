Yes! This 65-inch Roku TV just crashed to $228 before Black Friday

The best Black Friday deals are already pouring in, making this the ideal time of year to pick up a new TV at a big discount. We're handpicking the biggest savings opportunities for you, including this sale on a 4K TV that is down to a shockingly low price.

Right now the TCL 65-inch 4-series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV is on sale for $228 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That’s a really low price for a 65-inch 4K UHD TV and while Walmart doesn’t list its original price, TCL’s website (opens in new tab) lists its MSRP as $799.

That makes this a savings of over $550 on this 4K TV. The deal is part of Walmart’s Deals for Days event, which means Walmart Plus members have access to it right away whereas non-members will get access starting at 7 p.m. ET. today (You must be a paying Walmart Plus member, which means a free trial won't count!)

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 4-series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (65S41): was $799 now $228 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 65-inch Smart Roku TV is just $228 right now, which is over $500 off. The TCL Smart Roku TV offers good 4K picture quality with Ultra HD resolution. It comes with Roku's smart platform installed with many free Live TV channels as well. There are four HDMI ports on this TV and it supports dual band WiFi 5.

The TCL 65-inch 4-series 4K Roku TV may not be the latest TV on the block, but it still manages to pack in quite a few smart features. Notably, it delivers clear picture quality thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution and it also has 4K upscaling technology. It has a pretty sleek design as well and edge-to-edge wide viewing for an immersive experience.

This TV offers HDR support, four HDMI ports, and it has the Roku streaming platform baked right in. The TCL 65-inch Roku TV (65S41) is a Walmart Deals for Days exclusive that is accessible to Walmart Plus members right away and non-members will be able to access this deal starting 7pm E.T. This is a killer deal for a 4K smart TV and you will be hard pressed to find a price this low for a 65-inch TV.

