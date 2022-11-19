This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

I've been tracking Black Friday deals for most of my career now. That's a solid 10+ years of looking for the best deals on laptops, coffee machines, Apple gear, and everything in between. TVs are among the most popular — and fun — deals to track and this sale here is worth highlighting.

Currently, you can get the LG 86-inch 4K TV on sale for $996 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $203 off and the cheapest 85- or 86-inch TV I've ever seen. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy has it on sale for $999 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $996 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The UQ7590 is part of LG's 2022 lineup of TVs. It features LG's a5 Gen 5 AI processor, HDR10/HLG support, 120Hz panel, three HDMI ports, and two HDMI 2.1 ports. It uses LG's webOS as its platform and supports digital assistants from Amazon, Google, and Apple. It's the least-expensive 86-inch TV we've ever seen.

Other highlights of this 86-inch beast include a game optimizer mode, access to over 300 free LG Channels and the intuitive webOS platform, which makes it easy to customize the interface and create separate accounts for family members.

To be fair, this TV has been on sale before, but only recently has it dropped as low as $996, which is an amazing price for this TV and for a TV this big.

