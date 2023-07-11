Win! Apple Watch SE just hit lowest price ever for Prime Day

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to the best smartwatches, you can't do much better than the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen). This watch has all the fitness tracking and safety features you could need at a price that won't break the bank.

For Prime Day, the Apple Watch SE (40mm/GPS) is just $199 at Amazon. What was already a great value has fallen to an even lower price for this model, making it a shoo-in for one of the best Apple Watch deals going right now.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE packs a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability and all the fitness features you could want. And it will support the new watchOS 10 for a revamped interface. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value on the market. This Prime Day, it's on sale at its lowest price ever.

The Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for iPhone users on a budget. In our Apple Watch SE (2022) review, we praised this smartwatch for its mighty S8 chipset, the same powering both Apple's latest flagship and the Apple Watch Ultra, at a fraction of the price. As well as its extensive list of useful health and safety features.

This smartwatch can count your steps and measure your heart rate. Plus, there's Emergency SOS, Fall Detection and Crash Detection, which can come in handy in case of an accident.

It packs the latest Apple Watch software, watchOS 9, which brings upgrades like new running metrics, a medication management app and more efficient notifications. The Apple Watch SE will also support the new watchOS 10 launching this fall, which offers redesigned navigation with SmartStack widgets, new watch faces and insights for mental and vision health. As far as battery life, the Apple Watch SE lasts for about 18 hours, though using low-power mode stretched that out to about 24 hours on a single charge in our tests.

We were disappointed in the Apple Watch SE's lack of an always-on display and chunky bezels. But overall, it's a solid option for anybody looking for a smartwatch that's cheaper than the Apple Watch 8. Stay tuned to our Prime Day Apple Watch deals coverage for the best sales, or check out all the great deals going on with Prime Day.