The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 off for Memorial Day — grab one today
Apple's beloved smartwatch is on sale now
The Apple Watch Series 10 is, without question, one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It has every feature you could ever want from a wearable.
It's not a cheap smartwatch, though. Fortunately, we're deep amid the best Memorial Day deals, and you can save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm and the Apple Watch Series 10 46mm.
The current version of the Apple Watch Series 10 is the current Apple Watch model, and saving $100 is a great deal. Whether you want the health tracking features, fitness data or anything else the Apple Watch offers — as noted in our Apple Watch Series 10 review — you can get it at a discount.
The same $100 discount on the 42mm version of the Apple Watch is available on the larger version. Yes, it's $30 more than the smaller version, but that's because there's a bit more screen real estate than the smaller one for those with larger wrists.
Our Kate Kozuch loved the Apple Watch Series 10 and gave it a 4.5 rating. She said it's "What to expect from Apple's flagship smartwatch," and that's based on the full price of $399/$429. With the $100 discount, it's an even better buy.
"The watch is more comfortable, you can see more of the screen, and you can see the screen better off-angle. The optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are certainly worthwhile, making this the best Apple Watch to get for most people," Kate said.
Of course, if you're an extreme outdoor person, you might want to consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is $60 off at Amazon right now. It's much pricier, but the extra features it offers might make it worth getting for some people.
For the rest of us, the $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 10 makes it the perfect smartwatch to get.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
