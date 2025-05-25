The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 off for Memorial Day — grab one today

The Apple Watch Series 10 is, without question, one of the best smartwatches you can buy. It has every feature you could ever want from a wearable.

It's not a cheap smartwatch, though. Fortunately, we're deep amid the best Memorial Day deals, and you can save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm and the Apple Watch Series 10 46mm.

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm: was $429 now $329 at Amazon The same $100 discount on the 42mm version of the Apple Watch is available on the larger version. Yes, it's $30 more than the smaller version, but that's because there's a bit more screen real estate than the smaller one for those with larger wrists.

Our Kate Kozuch loved the Apple Watch Series 10 and gave it a 4.5 rating. She said it's "What to expect from Apple's flagship smartwatch," and that's based on the full price of $399/$429. With the $100 discount, it's an even better buy.

"The watch is more comfortable, you can see more of the screen, and you can see the screen better off-angle. The optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are certainly worthwhile, making this the best Apple Watch to get for most people," Kate said.

Of course, if you're an extreme outdoor person, you might want to consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is $60 off at Amazon right now. It's much pricier, but the extra features it offers might make it worth getting for some people.

For the rest of us, the $100 discount on the Apple Watch Series 10 makes it the perfect smartwatch to get.