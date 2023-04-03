watchOS 10 — early rumors and new Apple Watch features we hope to see

Apple's not-yet-official watchOS 10 software will likely be unveiled at WWDC 2023, giving us a glimpse of what the next year of wearable computing could look like for Apple Watch users. New features are almost certainly in store for Apple’s flagship smartwatch.

As the software that’s expected to ship on the Apple Watch Series 9 (one of the biggest Apple products for 2023) there’s plenty of reason to pay attention to watchOS 10 at the annual developer’s keynote. Whether you’re wondering if your older Apple Watch will be compatible with the new software, or if Apple will reveal compelling features, there are big announcements coming in June.

In the meantime, here’s what we know about watchOS 10 based on precedent, plus some features we’d want to see in this year’s software refresh.

Barring any major changes to the status quo, watchOS 10 should be announced at WWDC 2023 on June 5 alongside iOS 17 and other software refreshes. The same keynote is rumored to see the launch of the long-awaited Apple AR/VR headset, too.

Following WWDC, a developer beta version of watchOS 10 will likely be released. Then, based on the timing from previous years, the public beta should launch sometime in July. watchOS 10 should become fully available in September, probably within the same few weeks as the Apple Watch Series 9 announcement.

watchOS 10: Compatible Apple Watch models

For watchOS 9, Apple made a major change to compatibility, finally ending support for the Apple Watch Series 3.

As of now, the Apple Watch Series 4 through the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2022) and Apple Watch Ultra all get regular software updates (though certain features are only available for some models.)

Based on my knowledge of the Apple Watch offerings, I believe that the Apple Watch Series 4 will get at least one more year of support. The Apple Watch SE isn’t all that much different from the fourth-gen Apple Watch flagship, after all.

Of course, there will be some watchOS 10 features that are exclusive to Apple Watch models with always-on displays, newer health sensors and more spacious displays. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s updates that work only for the Apple Watch Ultra, too.

watchOS 10: New Apple Watch features we want to see

Recovery features: One of my biggest woes of the Apple Watch compared to, say, the Oura Ring or the best Garmin watches is that the Apple Watch rings don’t give you the option to take a day off. Whether you’ve been working out vigorously, haven’t been sleeping well, or are coming down sick, it’s important to take time to rest and recover your body. It would be great if there were a way to take a “rest day” without losing Apple Watch activity streaks.

Health dashboard: While you can see all sorts of health data across several Apple Watch apps, there is no unified destination where you can review your fitness, sleep and menstrual cycle data in one place. Ideally, this would be an extension of the Health app from iPhone, though it could also be a dashboard-style app curated specifically for the Apple Watch experience.

Native notes app: I want to see the Notes app carried over to the Apple Watch experience. The app would, presumably, sync via iCloud with the existing Notes app on your iPhone. But whether you need to remember your shopping items, create a to-do list or jot down a creative idea, having a Notes app would let you do so without needing your iPhone. Similarly, you could reference your notes you wrote on your iPhone from your wrist.

Step-counting complication: After a long time of tracking my step count quickly on my Apple Watch, I finally figured out how to see your step count on your Apple Watch face. It requires a third-party Apple Watch app, since there is no step-counting complication offered directly through the Apple Watch. If Apple were to introduce new complications for watchOS 10, I think a pedometer should be towards the top of the priority list.