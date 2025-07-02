Don't wait for Prime Day — every Apple Watch is discounted in the early Prime Day sales

If you’ve been waiting for the Prime Day deals to drop to invest in one of the best Apple Watches, I’ve got good news — nearly every watch is on sale early. I review fitness trackers and running watches for a living, and not a day goes by without me closing my rings on my Apple Watch. Below, I’ve hand-picked the Apple Watch deals worth shopping right now.

My top pick? The Apple Watch 10 is just $299 on Amazon, which is $100 off and one of the best Apple Watch deals ever. It’s the best smartwatch for most people, and similar to having an iPhone on your wrist. Plus, it's a whopping savings that probably won't be beaten on Prime Day. I've highlighted my top deals below and make sure to check out our early Prime Day deals live blog for the best deals right now.

Best Apple Watch deals now

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best Apple Watch for fitness and health tracking. It boasts Apple's latest holistic tech and features, including sleep apnea detection, and a gorgeous new display that's easy to read while working out. This deal is on the smaller, 42mm version, without cellular. It's a great price, and I'm not sure it'll get much cheaper on Prime Day.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $741 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's most hardwearing smartwatch with double the water resistance of its siblings and an all-titanium design. This deal is on the version of the watch that comes with a blue alpine loop in small, but having tested them all, I'd say this is the most comfortable watch strap, so I'd recommend. It's a fantastic price for Apple's best watch for fitness fanatics.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch to buy ahead of Prime Day is the Apple Watch SE GPS, which doesn't have all the same bells and whistles found on its pricier siblings, but it's still a mighty capable smartwatch. It comes in two sizes, and this deal is on the smaller 40mm version, with the midnight sport band.