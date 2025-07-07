Forget Garmin — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit its lowest price ahead of Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day to buy one of the best Apple Watches, I’ve got good news — the Apple Watch Ultra 2 just dropped to its lowest price ever even though Amazon's retail event doesn't technically start until tomorrow.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch for most sports enthusiasts — it has that all-important action button that makes pausing your run with sweaty hands that little bit easier, plus 36 hours of life per charge in normal mode and up to 72 hours in low-power mode. Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted to $649 on Amazon — the lowest price ever, and $150 off!

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $649 at Amazon This is the lowest we've ever seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 drop, and it's unlikely to go any cheaper on Prime Day itself, so buy it while you can! The deal is on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black, with the black ocean loop.

I test watches for a living, and this is the only Apple Watch I'd want on my wrist if I were training for, or running a marathon. The brighter screen, for instance, makes it that much easier to glance at your stance mid-stride no matter the time of day.

The 3,000 nits cut through direct sunlight with no problem. And while I wish its battery life lasted a smidge longer, it's still the most enduring watch you can buy from Apple.

It's likely we're going to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 drop later this year, but don't let this put you off. Apple is great at rolling out updates across it's entire watch range, so even when this isn't the newest Ultra on the market, it'll still get updates to keep you on track, whatever you're training for.

Plus, at $649 you're getting Apple's top-tier watch at a great price.