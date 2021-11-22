This Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle wins Black Friday deals

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal of the season has arrived. With limited-time bundles, you can save money while scoring a new console with some awesome bells and whistles.

Best Buy bundled the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership for $299. That's a potential added savings of $70. Considering the console usually costs that much alone, the addition of a top Nintendo Switch game and free access to membership perks makes this Black Friday deal a solid gaming steal. Better yet, Walmart has the same Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, if that's your preferred retailer.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299 @ Best Buy Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299 @ Best Buy

The neon-blue and neon-red Nintendo Switch is always a popular item, and right now Best Buy has it bundled with a game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299 @ Walmart

The same Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal is at Walmart, too. Again, the console alone normally costs $299, so the added game and membership trial make fun freebies.

The bundle saves you $70, so the game and the online membership are technically included at no additional cost. Not to mention, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best Nintendo Switch games — talk about an excellent bargain.

You should know the Nintendo Switch console rarely goes on sale, even during major sales events like Black Friday. Compelling bundles like the one above are the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you'll find.

Nintendo also announced select games will be $20 off until November 27. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 are some of the titles we'd recommend picking up, if you haven't played them already.

What about the Nintendo Switch OLED? The bundle doesn't apply to the latest version of Nintendo's versatile console, which features a beautiful OLED screen, redesigned kickstand and ethernet port. Some retailers may hold a Nintendo Switch OLED restock during Black Friday deals, though.

These Nintendo Switch bundles Nintendo won’t be the only Black Friday gaming deals available over the next few weeks, either. Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for savings all holiday season long.