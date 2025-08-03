Tracking your sleep could lead to better grades — 5 budget-friendly trackers to shop now
Boost your rest and brain power this semester with these affordable sleep trackers
Like it or not, routine is what your body needs to get a good night's sleep night after night. Yet, understandably, as your social life and academic pressures ramp up at college, bedtimes and wake-up times can go a little haywire.
I've always been aware of the link between sleep and learning. So sleep was something I prioritized (as best as I could) at college. After recently graduating, I can honestly say maintaining a consistent sleep schedule was the one habit that made sure I rested well and bagged good grades, all while juggling a social life too.
So, how can you make sure you're keeping it on track as best as you can? With a reliable sleep tracker. Of course, there are plenty of products you can shop in back to school sleep sales, from the best cheap dorm mattresses to cosy bedding.
But if you're looking for a gadget to hold yourself accountable around going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, a sleep tracker should be on your shopping list.
Yes, top of the range sleep trackers can be pricey gadgets. But I've shopped around to find you the best budget options available right now.
How does a consistent sleep schedule help your grades?
Science shows a link between sleep regularity (i.e. going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day), improved brain function and better wellbeing among college students.
Research by associate professor of neurology at the University of Michigan, Dr. Shelley Hershner, specifically found students with greater sleep consistency have better academic performance.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Meanwhile, a 2019 study published in the Sleep Research Society journal agrees that stabilizing sleep schedules can help improve well-being among students.
This is because a consistent sleep schedule helps to regulate your circadian rhythm, so your body gets used to releasing sleepy hormones like melatonin at the right times of day.
In turn, it's easier to fall asleep fast at night, bag quality sleep and wake up with energy for class in the morning.
How can a sleep tracker help?
So, you know going to sleep on time will help your studies and overall health. But without your mom there to tell you it's time for lights out, strict bedtimes can easily become a thing of the past. This is where a sleep tracker can come in handy at college.
I tracked my sleep with my Garmin watch through college and have recently experimented with a wider range of trackers including Oura, Whoop and Eight Sleep in my role as a sleep tech tester.
While they all vary in the detail they go in to, even the most basic sleep tracker will deliver two key metrics — the time you fall asleep and the time you wake up.
These alone can help you cement the healthy sleep habit of going to bed and waking on time. Trust me, notifications from your friendly sleep tracker telling you it's time to sleep somehow guilt trip you into halting the doom scroll and hitting the hay on time.
5 sleep tracking devices with student-friendly prices
With a student budget in mind, these are the top 5 sleep trackers I recommend shopping before the semester starts...
1. Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Walmart
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a top-rated, affordable health tracker that does a grand job of tracking basic sleep metrics like sleep timing and duration. Though you can get more in-depth sleep tracking from Fitbit if you're willing to get behind the Fitbit Premium paywall (it'll set you back $9.99/month). As a small smart watch, the Inspire 3 sits comfortably on your wrist overnight and packs 7+ days battery life.
2. Amazfit Heilo Strap: now $99.99 at Amazon
From the Amazfit Active smart watch to the Amazfit Heilo ring, we're big fans of Amazfit health trackers here at Tom's Guide. The brand is known for producing affordable versions of industry-leading trackers and the Heilo Strap is essentially their take on the Whoop band. At $99.99 without a subscription fee, it is a great value health and recovery tracker that monitors heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress, and sleep.
3. Oura Ring 3: was from $299 now from $199 at Oura
Stylish and intricate when it comes to its sleep reports, the Oura Ring 3 is my favorite sleep tracker. Yet, requiring a subscription fee at $5.99 per month, it's the more premium option here - one for the students looking to seriously invest in their sleep health. That said, there's currently $100 off the Oura Ring 3 while stocks last. Plus, I've tested the Oura Ring 3 alongside the new and upgraded Oura Ring 4 and think you're getting better value for money with the previous generation — it's perfectly functional and studies show it is reliable too.
4. Milavan Smart Ring: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Of course, the Oura Ring is the gold-standard sleep tracking ring, but at $200+ and requiring a monthly subscription fee, it's not the most student budget-friendly. The Milavan is a more affordable alternative that monitors your sleep quality and recommends habits for improving your sleep health. It's rated an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars by Amazon customers who say it's "surprisingly smart". With $10 off now it's even more affordable.
5. Withings Sleep Analyzer: was $159.99 now $151.99 at Amazon
If you'd prefer to snooze wearable-free, an under mattress sleep tracker is a great option for you. The Withings sleep tracking pad slips under your mattress and keeps tabs on everything from your sleep stages to sleep duration and snoring. Our Certified Sleep Science Coach and Senior Sleep Editor Claire Davies says Withings is about as close to an at-home polysomnography test as you can get - pretty cool, huh? With 5% off at Amazon now you can get it for the slightly cheaper price of $151.99 (down from $159.99). It's another more expensive option, but a worthy investment in your sleep health and overall wellbeing.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.