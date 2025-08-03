Tracking your sleep could lead to better grades — 5 budget-friendly trackers to shop now

Like it or not, routine is what your body needs to get a good night's sleep night after night. Yet, understandably, as your social life and academic pressures ramp up at college, bedtimes and wake-up times can go a little haywire.

I've always been aware of the link between sleep and learning. So sleep was something I prioritized (as best as I could) at college. After recently graduating, I can honestly say maintaining a consistent sleep schedule was the one habit that made sure I rested well and bagged good grades, all while juggling a social life too.

So, how can you make sure you're keeping it on track as best as you can? With a reliable sleep tracker. Of course, there are plenty of products you can shop in back to school sleep sales, from the best cheap dorm mattresses to cosy bedding.

But if you're looking for a gadget to hold yourself accountable around going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, a sleep tracker should be on your shopping list.

Yes, top of the range sleep trackers can be pricey gadgets. But I've shopped around to find you the best budget options available right now.

How does a consistent sleep schedule help your grades?

Science shows a link between sleep regularity (i.e. going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day), improved brain function and better wellbeing among college students.

Research by associate professor of neurology at the University of Michigan, Dr. Shelley Hershner, specifically found students with greater sleep consistency have better academic performance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a 2019 study published in the Sleep Research Society journal agrees that stabilizing sleep schedules can help improve well-being among students.

This is because a consistent sleep schedule helps to regulate your circadian rhythm, so your body gets used to releasing sleepy hormones like melatonin at the right times of day.

In turn, it's easier to fall asleep fast at night, bag quality sleep and wake up with energy for class in the morning.

How can a sleep tracker help?

So, you know going to sleep on time will help your studies and overall health. But without your mom there to tell you it's time for lights out, strict bedtimes can easily become a thing of the past. This is where a sleep tracker can come in handy at college.

I tracked my sleep with my Garmin watch through college and have recently experimented with a wider range of trackers including Oura, Whoop and Eight Sleep in my role as a sleep tech tester.

While they all vary in the detail they go in to, even the most basic sleep tracker will deliver two key metrics — the time you fall asleep and the time you wake up.

These alone can help you cement the healthy sleep habit of going to bed and waking on time. Trust me, notifications from your friendly sleep tracker telling you it's time to sleep somehow guilt trip you into halting the doom scroll and hitting the hay on time.

5 sleep tracking devices with student-friendly prices

With a student budget in mind, these are the top 5 sleep trackers I recommend shopping before the semester starts...

1. Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Walmart

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a top-rated, affordable health tracker that does a grand job of tracking basic sleep metrics like sleep timing and duration. Though you can get more in-depth sleep tracking from Fitbit if you're willing to get behind the Fitbit Premium paywall (it'll set you back $9.99/month). As a small smart watch, the Inspire 3 sits comfortably on your wrist overnight and packs 7+ days battery life.

2. Amazfit Heilo Strap: now $99.99 at Amazon

From the Amazfit Active smart watch to the Amazfit Heilo ring, we're big fans of Amazfit health trackers here at Tom's Guide. The brand is known for producing affordable versions of industry-leading trackers and the Heilo Strap is essentially their take on the Whoop band. At $99.99 without a subscription fee, it is a great value health and recovery tracker that monitors heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress, and sleep.

3. Oura Ring 3: was from $299 now from $199 at Oura

Stylish and intricate when it comes to its sleep reports, the Oura Ring 3 is my favorite sleep tracker. Yet, requiring a subscription fee at $5.99 per month, it's the more premium option here - one for the students looking to seriously invest in their sleep health. That said, there's currently $100 off the Oura Ring 3 while stocks last. Plus, I've tested the Oura Ring 3 alongside the new and upgraded Oura Ring 4 and think you're getting better value for money with the previous generation — it's perfectly functional and studies show it is reliable too.

4. Milavan Smart Ring: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Of course, the Oura Ring is the gold-standard sleep tracking ring, but at $200+ and requiring a monthly subscription fee, it's not the most student budget-friendly. The Milavan is a more affordable alternative that monitors your sleep quality and recommends habits for improving your sleep health. It's rated an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars by Amazon customers who say it's "surprisingly smart". With $10 off now it's even more affordable.