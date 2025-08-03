REI has the best weekend deals under $50 — here’s what I’d shop from Patagonia, LifeStraw and more

Did you know that REI has an "Under $50" section? That's right — the outdoor retailer is full of surprises this summer! I've been scouring the hidden section and can confirm that it's packed to the brim with affordable deals on brands we love — Arc'teryx, LifeStraw and Patagonia to name a few favorites.

Whether you're heading to the beach, hiking the trails or sleeping under the stars, you're gonna want to browse these unbeatable REI deals. We're talking discounts on everything from apparel and accessories to water bottles and camping essentials.

To make things simpler, I've compiled all of my favorite outdoor deals below — and they all happen to be under $50. Keep scrolling to check out these affordable REI deals before they disappear!

REI deals under $50

UCO ECO 4-Piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $8 at REI This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.

Stance Blended Quarter Socks (Women's): was $14 now $10 at REI Stance socks are described as really comfy by users online, and these beautiful ones are no different. They're reinforced in the heels and the toes to prevent rubbing, and are made from combed cotton so they're uber soft.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16 at REI Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

HydroFlask 32 oz Tumbler: was $34 now $23 at REI The HydroFlask 32 oz size with a straw is on sale for $11 right now, at just $23. It's discounted in dusky pink (pictured) and gray, but I love this pink shade. It's got a secure lid, so you don't need to worry about it spilling when you're out and about.

REI Co-op LS Running Tee (Men’s): was $44 now $30 at REI This long-sleeve running tee is a popular pick from REI and while 9 colors are still full price, this teal fit is sporting a 31% discount. Using SwiftTex fabric to keep you cool, dry and unencumbered, it's an excellent pick for long runs especially on those cooler nights.

Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat: was $50 now $34 at REI Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.

ALPS Mountaineering Dayventure Waterproof Blanket: was $49 now $37 at REI If you're spending a night under the stars, this blanket is exactly what you need. You can lay it down on your campsite, bring it along for picnics and even use it a source of warmth while you sleep. It's also water-repellant so you'll stay nice and dry in the great outdoors.

Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack 5L (Unisex): was $59 now $37 at REI It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway.

The North Face Evolution Crew Sweatshirt (Men's): was $55 now $39 at REI This versatile sweatshirt is ready for anything — pair it with shorts and head to the gym, throw on some joggers and wear it on the trails or even sport it with a pair of jeans around town. It's super comfortable and works as a great top layer on a cool day.

Brooks Chaser 3" Running Shorts (Women's): was $60 now $43 at REI These best-selling shorts are designed to give you just enough coverage without weighing you down. The adjustable fit has an infinity drawstring for added security, a soft, stretch liner that won’t ride up or bunch and three hidden pockets to hold your valuables. In short, they’re the perfect companion for distraction-free jogs.

Arc'teryx Silene Crew Shirt (Women's): was $90 now $44 at REI Whether you're breaking a sweat at the gym or on the trails, this light and airy t-shirt will be your best friend. It has an antimicrobial treatment to resist odor and keep you smelling fresh.