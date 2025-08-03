REI has the best weekend deals under $50 — here’s what I’d shop from Patagonia, LifeStraw and more
Affordable outdoor gear you'll actually use
Did you know that REI has an "Under $50" section? That's right — the outdoor retailer is full of surprises this summer! I've been scouring the hidden section and can confirm that it's packed to the brim with affordable deals on brands we love — Arc'teryx, LifeStraw and Patagonia to name a few favorites.
Whether you're heading to the beach, hiking the trails or sleeping under the stars, you're gonna want to browse these unbeatable REI deals. We're talking discounts on everything from apparel and accessories to water bottles and camping essentials.
To make things simpler, I've compiled all of my favorite outdoor deals below — and they all happen to be under $50. Keep scrolling to check out these affordable REI deals before they disappear!
Quick Links
- shop all REI deals under $50
- UCO ECO 4-Piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $8
- Stance Blended Quarter Socks (Women's): was $14 now $10
- Columbia Kwick Hike Graphic T-Shirt (Men's): was $35 now $26
- Patagonia Logo LoPro Trucker Hat (Unisex): was $39 now $29
- LifeStraw Go 1 L Water Bottle with Filter: was $39 now $29
- The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $45 now $33
- Arc'teryx Bird Word Trucker Hat: was $50 now $34
- prAna Sugar Shore One-Piece Swimsuit: was $110 now $38
- Teva Universal Slim Sandals (Women's): was $55 now $41
- Brooks Chaser 3" Running Shorts (Women's): was $60 now $43
REI deals under $50
This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.
Stance socks are described as really comfy by users online, and these beautiful ones are no different. They're reinforced in the heels and the toes to prevent rubbing, and are made from combed cotton so they're uber soft.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.
The HydroFlask 32 oz size with a straw is on sale for $11 right now, at just $23. It's discounted in dusky pink (pictured) and gray, but I love this pink shade. It's got a secure lid, so you don't need to worry about it spilling when you're out and about.
Need a go-to tee for your summer hikes? This Columbia T-shirt not only shields you from the sun, but it also wicks away sweat and offers some stretch for easy mobility. It's available in 4 different colors and patterns.
There's three colors sporting this discount, but I'm a personal fan of this stylish grey (called Asphalt Heather on the site) for its timeless look. With microventilated fabric, this tee is perfect for running, workouts and hitting the trails.
If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.
Looking for a leakproof water bottle that will actually filter your water? For just $29, this LifeStraw water bottle will improve water taste by protecting against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, sand and cloudiness.
This long-sleeve running tee is a popular pick from REI and while 9 colors are still full price, this teal fit is sporting a 31% discount. Using SwiftTex fabric to keep you cool, dry and unencumbered, it's an excellent pick for long runs especially on those cooler nights.
Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection.
Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Bird Word trucker hat is made with breathable mesh panels and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.
The name of these shorts says it all! The Wander Shorts allow you to stay cool, comfortable and dry while exploring thanks to their sweat-wicking and water-repellent properties. They're also built with added stretch and tons of performance features.
If you're spending a night under the stars, this blanket is exactly what you need. You can lay it down on your campsite, bring it along for picnics and even use it a source of warmth while you sleep. It's also water-repellant so you'll stay nice and dry in the great outdoors.
It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway.
Need a new swimsuit? This one-piece is a no-brainer. Whether you're heading in the lake, ocean or pool, you'll love wearing this quick-drying, chlorine resistant suit that features UPF 50+ protection. It's also fully lined and has an adjustable back slider.
Whether you're running on the track or running errands, The North Face Sunriser Shorts will keep you comfy. They feature a secure-zip pocket on the center-back of the waistband, as well as moisture-managing technology to keep you dry.
This versatile sweatshirt is ready for anything — pair it with shorts and head to the gym, throw on some joggers and wear it on the trails or even sport it with a pair of jeans around town. It's super comfortable and works as a great top layer on a cool day.
For a pop of personality, these Tevas are a standout style for summer. Quick-dry webbing is paired with molded EVA midsoles for a comfortable fit on land and water. Better yet, they're 24% off right now.
These best-selling shorts are designed to give you just enough coverage without weighing you down. The adjustable fit has an infinity drawstring for added security, a soft, stretch liner that won’t ride up or bunch and three hidden pockets to hold your valuables. In short, they’re the perfect companion for distraction-free jogs.
Whether you're breaking a sweat at the gym or on the trails, this light and airy t-shirt will be your best friend. It has an antimicrobial treatment to resist odor and keep you smelling fresh.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
Get ready to run speed, freedom and performance when wearing these shorts. From the gym to the trails, you can feel confident that the shorts will keep up. They feature abrasion-resistant fabric and have excellent stretch for comfort.
