Expert reveals why wasps are swarming your yard — and 3 ways to prevent them

Whether you’re relaxing in your backyard, or hosting an outdoor summer gathering, it can often be frustrating when wasps get in the way.

Not only can such pests become the ultimate nuisance, but they can cause painful bites and ruin your day.

But if you’ve tried all the deterrents to get rid of wasps, and they still keep invading your yard, you’re probably wondering why.

Interestingly, an expert reveals the surprising reason wasps are swarming your garden this summer. What’s more, it’s a common mistake that most of us make without even realizing, but could quickly attract wasps to your yard.

So if you want to avoid the summer sting, here’s the reason why wasps love your yard, and top tips on how to keep them away.

Poor storage habits

According to an expert, poor storage habits during summer could be creating the perfect environment for wasps to nest. Think garden sheds, cushion boxes, and patio storage containers.

"We often think of storage as just a way to tidy up the garden, but for wasps, it’s a ready-made hideout,” Scott Evans, CEO of Pink Storage, says.

"People often throw things in their shed after a BBQ or garden party, and forget about them. But wasps love dark, quiet spaces, and if there's a leftover drink can or food packaging, they’ll find it”

Essentially, the key prevention is smart storage, so ensure you place outdoor furniture in air-tight, weather-resistant, resin trunks, boxes or storage containers.

“Make sure cushions are completely dry before storing, and where possible, bag them in airtight liners before placing them in boxes," he says. "Even a slightly open lid is all a queen wasp needs to move in.”

3 tips to prevent wasps from building a nest in your yard

In addition, there are other simple, preventative measures you can take to wasp-proof your yard. What’s more, these are relatively quick and easy to do, and won’t break the bank.

1. Seal off entry points

Wasps can make their way inside buildings through any cracks or holes in the structure, so it’s vital to make entry as hard as possible.

Ensure you seal off any holes or gaps in places such as your shed or outdoor furniture.

"Wasps love quiet, undisturbed areas where they can build their nests safely, so the number one goal is to make your garden less attractive to them,” states Evans.

“Check for tiny gaps where they could start building and seal them. You can use a sealant or something as simple as a waterproof tape."

2. Repel wasps with scents

If you prefer a non-toxic repellent, using essential oils in the garden can also stop wasps from nesting.

This is because wasps have highly sensitive antennae that they use to detect scents and chemicals in the environment.

Strong-smelling essential oils such as peppermint, clove, and lemongrass contain compounds can overwhelm these receptors, causing wasps to stay far away.

"Essential oils can interfere with the wasps' navigation system, and they can also signal danger to the wasps from going near them," Scott says. "Using essential oils in the garden is a great way of keeping wasps from nesting in your garden and encouraging them to find a nesting site elsewhere."

3. Always keep your yard clean and tidy

Like most garden pests, wasps are attracted to dark, untouched areas of your yard that are often overgrown, cluttered or neglected.

"Leaving parts of your garden undisturbed is like waving a neon sign that says 'wasps welcome'," adds Evans. "To keep wasps away this summer, go around your garden and simply move it around a little.

Lift unused plant pots, move garden ornaments, rearrange your garden storage and move your garden furniture around every few weeks. Wasps prefer areas that remain undisturbed, so a little movement will discourage them from settling in."

Just bear in mind that if you’re dealing with a wasp nest, do not approach and attempt to deal with it yourself. Unless you have the correct protection, equipment and method, this can be very dangerous. Instead, make sure you call in a professional.