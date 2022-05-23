This epic iPhone Memorial Day sale gets you free AirPods and a $200 gift card

Memorial Day sales are all live right now, but if you're trying to limit your spending this year, we've just spotted a day on one of today's best best cheap phones.

For a limited time, new Visible customers who purchase an iPhone SE (2022) will get free 3rd-Generation AirPods and a free $200 gift card of their choice. The phone will sell for list price of $429 (or $17.88/month). After three months, you can pick a gift card of your choice from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more. Meanwhile, the AirPods 3 are a $179 value. It's one of the best Visible deals we've seen.

Verizon-owned Visible is offering a pair of 3rd-Generation AirPods ($179 value) and a $200 gift card free with the purchase of an iPhone SE 2022. Gift card options include Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, Mastercard, and more.

In our iPhone SE 2022 review, we were truly impressed by the performance of this cheap phone. For our money, it's the fastest phone you can buy that costs under $500.

In fact, this phone has the same chip as the stellar iPhone 13. This gets you the same performance as Apple's flagship phone, while costing hundreds less.

Additionally, the iPhone SE 2022 has better battery life compared to the 2021 version, extending from 13 to 15 hours. Plus, there are new camera features like Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion. The 4.7-inch Retina HD display, 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera have stuck around from the previous model.

While you're not getting a discount on the phone itself, you will get a $200 gift card of your choice that can be spent on anything from Amazon, Lowe's, Best Buy, and several other retailers. You'll also get a free pair of 3rd-Generation AirPods. These earbuds have excellent sound quality and several other useful features, too. They usually go for $179 at full price.

Don't know about Visible? Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

Still looking for your perfect phone? Check out our list of the best cell phone deals, or our iPhone SE deals coverage to see deals from other carriers.