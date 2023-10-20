The DreamCloud Mattress drops to just $419 in huge pre-Black Friday sale

The DreamCloud Mattress is one of the most sought-after hybrid beds in the world, and today it has plummeted in price thanks to a huge sale saving you 50% off the DreamCloud in every size. That reduces the cost of a queen size to just $665 (was $1,332), which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for a while on this luxury hybrid.

The DreamCloud is ranked highly in our official guide to this year’s best mattresses thanks to its superb mix of back support, comfort and pressure relief at an affordable price. In our official DreamCloud Mattress review, we explain that this is the bed we recommend if you want a Saatva but can’t stretch your budget that far.

You’ll get a 365-night trial period with the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, as well as a lifetime warranty. Those are seriously good perks for a mattress starting at $419 with free shipping and returns. This is one of the best early Black Friday mattress deals we have seen yet.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress by DreamCloud Was: from $839

Now: from $419 at DreamCloud

Saving: Up to $1,088 Summary: We rate the seven-layer DreamCloud as the best hybrid mattress for nearly all sleepers who want full body support and medium-firm comfort without paying the earth. The DreamCloud is an excellent bed in its own right, but it’s a particularly great choice for anyone who’s read our Saatva Classic Mattress review and wants the same slice of hotel luxury sleep at home but at a cheaper price. The DreamCloud comes in one comfort level (medium-firm) and is made of coil and foam. When we tested it, we loved how cool it slept (those coils boost airflow), and how it reduced the hip and back pain of our main mattress tester when lying down. The edge support could be stronger, but it isn’t a deal breaker and you’ll still find it easy getting in and out of bed. It’s a tall mattress at 14 inches though, so keep that in mind if you are short. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: There are monthly DreamCloud mattress deals and sales on all of the brand’s beds each month, with discounts ranging from 33% to 40% off. So this 50% off flash saving is a decent increase on the savings we normally see from this Resident Home sleep brand. A queen is currently discounted to $665 (was $1,332), with a maximum saving of $1,088 on the split king DreamCloud.

Saatva vs DreamCloud: mattress sales compared

Both Saatva and DreamCloud are running mattress sales this weekend, but which of them is offering the best value for money? That depends on the type of mattress you need, as a juicy discount means nothing unless you choose a mattress that properly suits your body and sleep needs.

Saatva’s new offer will save you 15% of all orders over $925 this weekend, reducing the cost of a queen size Saatva Classic to $1,696. While that is a brilliant price for a handcrafted innerspring bed, this is an offer we see most weeks. DreamCloud’s new 50% off sale is not one we see often as the savings are usually around the 33% to 40% mark, so if you want the best sale for the cheapest price and the largest discount, head to DreamCloud.

In our Saatva vs DreamCloud mattress comparison, we fully explore the Saatva Classic and DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid to see how they compare. We explain their pros and cons, and compare test data to help you make an easy decision when picking between them.