Take $250 off Lululemon's smart home gym ahead of Father's Day

Help dad get into shape this summer with the ultimate Father's Day gift. For a limited time, you can knock $250 off one of today's most popular smart home gyms.

Currently, you can get the Mirror Home Gym for $1,295 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "FATHERSDAY22". The coupon gets you free shipping and installation, which is worth $250. That stacks with the $200 discount currently available for a total of $450 in savings. (The coupon can be used on any of the Mirror bundles).

(opens in new tab) Mirror Home Gym: was $1,495 now $1,295 @ Mirror (opens in new tab)

Created by Lululemon, the Mirror is a smart home gym that doubles as a full length mirror. It features a 43-inch 1080p LCD, built-in speakers, and Wi-Fi support. It comes with an accompanying app where you can browse through workout classes that include cardio, yoga, weight training, and more. Use coupon "FATHERSDAY22" to take $200 off any Mirror package and receive free shipping and installation.

In our Mirror home gym review, we found it to be a great device for workout enthusiasts who live in small apartments or those who don't have gyms/workout studios near their home.

There's a built-in 5MP front-facing camera so you can see your friends during workouts and get live feedback from instructors. (There's also a privacy cap when you're not working out). In terms of the workouts, Mirror offers hundreds of classes, ranging from 15-minute stretching sessions to hour-long cardio boot camps. You can comb through old on-demand classes or join a live class. (A subscription costs $39/month and comes with a one-year commitment, which starts when your Mirror is delivered).

Mirror offers other packages that includes accessories like yoga blocks, foam rollers, heart rate monitors, and more. All bundles come with free shipping/installation via the coupon. Sale ends June 30.