17 best Father's Day gifts 2023 — ideas for every kind of dad

The best Father's Day gifts depend on the kind of dad you have. There are sporty dads, tech-savvy dads, foodie dads and more. Finding the right present isn't always easy, but we know you want to show your appreciation, so we've created the ultimate selection of Father's Day gifts you can buy right now.

From outdoor must-haves to modern gadgets to fitness gear, we have recommendations for all the best Father's Day gifts. Father's Day is on June 18, so you still have plenty of time to collect the perfect presents before the big day.

See our top Father's Day gifts below for every kind of dad in your life.

Thanks to its ease of setup, relatively lightweight construction and no-fuss functionality, the Ooni Koda 16 ($599 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is the best Father's Day gift for the dad who will appreciate homemade pizza without extra hassle. The large cooking space and powerful L-shaped flame make for a versatile, family-friendly experience, which is why this is the best pizza oven for outdoors that we’ve tested. Pair with a nice pizza peel, and you’ll win Father’s Day. That said, if you’re looking for something less expensive, check out the Ooni Koda 12 ($338 at Amazon (opens in new tab)).

Read our full Ooni Koda 16 review to learn more.

A portable bluetooth speaker is always a good gift idea, but the JBL Flip 5 ($89 @ at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is one of the best Father’s Day gifts in particular. Not only does it come in a variety of colors and prints, but it’s completely waterproof. That means dad can use it at the pool, out on the water, at a tailgate and more. The bass quality is great for this speaker’s size, and 12 hours on a full charge means the music can keep up all day long. While there are many bluetooth speakers you could choose from, the JBL Flip 5 is one dad is guaranteed to love.

Read our full JBL Flip 5 review to learn more.

Another sure-fire Father’s Day gift is a wireless charging stand. We’re big fans of the Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand from Satechi ($99 at Amazon) (opens in new tab), since it has versatile functionality for the price. The stand folds out to prop up a smartphone, while underneath a pair of wireless earbuds can be charged simultaneously. Or, it can be used as a standalone 10000mAh power bank via the USB-C port. This gift is especially good if dad travels, but it also makes a good desk accessory for keeping all his devices charged.

If dad loves to cook and grill, a good meat thermometer is a must. We like the Typhur Instaprobe ($109 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) because it’s easy to use and offers fast readings on food. The built-in magnets help prevent misplacing the thermometer, because let’s be honest, organization might not be dad’s speciality. The large OLED display is a breeze to read, even in direct sunlight if you’re using the thermometer over the grill outdoors. Accurate temperature readings can help dad get the perfect medium rare on his steak every time, and what better gift can you ask for?

The best smartwatch you can buy right now is the Apple Watch Series 8 ($329 at Amazon) (opens in new tab), so naturally, it’s a great gift choice. With a smartwatch, dad can track activity, see notifications mirrored on his wrist and have access to a number of safety features instantly. At the very least, a brand-new Apple Watch can inspire him to get moving a bit more. At most, it can help him better understand his health while offering the convenience of connectivity features without needing a smartphone in-hand. Bonus points if you show him our guide on how to use the Apple Watch, especially if he’s a first-time user.

Read our full Apple Watch Series 8 review to learn more.

Projectors are underrated gifts, and one of our favorites for this Father’s Day is the new XGIMI MoGo 2 ($399 at Amazon) (opens in new tab). This portable projector has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, plus a built-in smart TV platform offering multiple ways to watch on any blank wall dad can find. We’ve tried this projector for watching movies, gaming and even adding a second screen in our living room to watch sports when multiple soccer matches are in progress. It weighs just over 2 pounds, so it can move easily between rooms, or even outside to make a backyard movie theater.

For the dad who camps, tailgates, or sits at their kid’s sports games, the CLIQ Portable Chair ($109 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is one of the best Father’s Day gifts you can get. As the name suggests, it’s a portable lounge chair, but it’s a big step up from the familiar fold-out soccer chair collecting dust in your garage. CLIQ chairs come packed in a carrying bag and unfurl into comfortable lounge seats that support up to 300 pounds. The sturdy aluminum base is rust- and scratch- resistant, meaning it will last a long time in all sorts of environments, too.

While normal grills can be great, outdoor griddle cookers are all the rage these days. We’ve been testing the Traeger Flatrock ($899 at Home Depot) (opens in new tab), and it’s safe to say cooking has never been more fun. The griddle provides even heat, while the built-in fuel gauge lets you know exactly how much gas is left in your propane tank. The collapsible prep areas on either side of the Flatrock offer plenty of space to prepare a meal, while accessory rails conveniently hold all the griddle tools dad might want to use. Whether it’s for smash burgers or pancakes, dad will love experimenting with griddle cooking.

If your dad is obsessed with his Sonos speaker system (don’t worry, we know the type) the Victrola Stream Onyx ($599 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is one of the best Father’s Day gifts. The Stream Onyx might look like a regular sleek record player, but it is “Works with Sonos” certified, meaning it can wirelessly stream vinyl playback on any Sonos speaker in your home. Setting up speakers to go with a record player can be complicated, but Victrola’s Stream Onyx makes it simple — no extra hardwiring or physical connections needed. Just get the record player spinning and the sound will stream beautifully throughout your system.

For the gym-going dad, the BlenderBottle Strada Shaker Cup ($24 at Amazon) (opens in new tab)makes for a great Father’s Day gift. You might be familiar with the basic BlenderBottle, which features a clever whisk ball for turning protein powder into tasty shakes. The sleeker BlenderBottle Strada ($25 at BlenderBottle) (opens in new tab) features the same whisk but in an insulated stainless steel design that has convenient measurement markers on the inside. This model in particular has a lock lid mechanism that can help prevent accidental spills. That’s something dad will certainly appreciate while he’s on the go.

They say the most dangerous thing you can have in your kitchen is a dull knife. That’s why a high-end collection like the ZLINE 3-Piece Professional Damascus Steel Kitchen Knife Set ($279 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) can greatly improve the tools dad uses for meal preparation. This set comes with a 8 inch Chef Knife, 9 inch Bread Knife, and 3.5 inch Paring Knife, all of which are composed of durable Japanese Damascus Steel. Meanwhile, the ergonomic handle provides a comfortable and safe grip for precise cutting. If dad is serious about cheffing, he’ll know the value of receiving a good set of knives for Father’s Day.

If dad is in charge of taking care of the pool, the Aiper Seagull Pro ($724 via on-page coupon at Amazon) (opens in new tab) might be the best Father’s Day gift you can give him. Aiper makes robotic, cordless pool cleaners that collect unwanted debris from the pool without awkward, noisy hoses. The Seagull Pro is especially impressive, since it can map pools with different elevations, and even scale pool walls to get the gunk that floated up around the edge of the water. All dad needs to do is toss the robot into the water, and fish it out with the included hook when cleaning is done.

What better time to get the gamer dad a new console than during Father’s Day gifts season? The Meta Quest 2 ($374 at Walmart) (opens in new tab) is one of the best VR headsets because it hits the sweet spot of portability, power and price. It's capable enough to let you play tons of the best VR games for hours, without having to connect to a PC. Dad can use the Meta Quest 2 to exercise, explore simulations, master Beat Saber and more. It’s truly the perfect entertainment escape.

We know a “pepper cannon” might not sound like one of the best Father’s Day gifts, but the MANNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon ($199 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) is much more than a pepper grinder. The sleek aluminum design surely makes a statement, but it’s the hidden grinder inside that makes this gadget special. It grinds whole peppercorns up to 10 times faster than other pepper mills, meaning less work to get food and meats properly seasoned. From experience, it’s an awesome tool for preparing steaks to go on the grill.

On the list of things dad might need but would probably never buy for himself, the Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs ($25 via on-page coupon at Amazon) (opens in new tab) are a great Father’s Day gift. If dad is an avid concert-goer or a musician, these earplugs can bring the volume down a few notches without completely muffling the sound. They’re very discreet and comfortable, and the included case means they’ll stay safe and clean wherever they go.

These aren’t your everyday boxers. Designed with sweat-wicking technology, these Under Armour Boxerjocks ($37 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) will keep dad cool and comfortable, no matter what sport he’s in to. They’re designed to be soft against the skin, with no back or side seams to minimize chafing, and a "zero distraction" snug fit that stays put when working out. They’re also available in a number of different colors to suit every style, and in sizes XS to 5XL.

Why get dad a normal backpack as a Father’s Day gift, when you could get him a backpack with a dedicated cooler compartment? The Carhartt 24 Can Cooler Backpack ($64 at Amazon) (opens in new tab) can take dad from the work day to happy hour with a pocket large enough to hold some gear and clothing, and a bottom insulated cooler that can hold up to 24 cans of his favorite brew. For camping, tailgates, beach trips, job sites and more, there are endless ways for dad make the most of this cooler backpack.

What are the best Father's Day gifts you can get for dad?

The best Father's Day gifts depend on the recipient, but in general, outdoor gear, tech and kitchen gadgets make great Father's Day gifts. Clothing and personalized presents are also great ideas.

When is Father's Day 2023?

Father's Day 2023 is Sunday, June 18. Father's Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June.