Sonos Black Friday deals — here's my 7 favorite deals to shop

Holiday sales are in full swing, and there some great Sonos Black Friday deals on the company's extensive range of multiroom speakers and soundbars. Right now, Sonos has a Black Friday Sale on, offering up to 25% off, but several online retailers in the U.S. and U.K. are also getting in on the act with even greater Black Friday deals on select Sonos products.

The best Sonos soundbars and speakers manage to stand out among even the most high-quality audio products, so if you want your next audio product to come with excellent performance, unrivalled platform support and a great savings, you arguably don’t need to look any further.

I've been testing audio products for 30 years, and the majority of Sonos products listed here are winners of our coveted Editor's Choice award. Most rank among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars and best Bluetooth speakers I've tested thanks to their slick usability via the superb Sonos S2 app, top sound quality and value for money at the full MSRP, so they're even better value at these discounted prices.

Keep scrolling to find the best Sonos deals you can buy right now, and remember to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more outstanding early deals to shop.

Sonos Black Friday deals: Best U.S. sales right now

Sonos Roam w/Charging Set: was $228 now $148 @ Best Buy

SAVE $80! The Sonos Roam is one of the best Bluetooth speakers. It can be connected via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (when connected to your home Wi-Fi). It has a durability rating of IP64, which means it's protected from water and dirt ingress, and this bundle deal comes with a charging set worth $49.

Price check: $149 @ Sonos

Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

SAVE $50! This is the first discount I've seen on the Sonos Era 100 since it launched in March 2023. As the successor to the Sonos One, it has all the same streaming and voice assistant smarts, but boasts a number of improvements, including a second tweeter, Wi-Fi 6, and, finally, Bluetooth connectivity. As such, it now ranks as one of the best Bluetooth speakers (with Wi-Fi smarts), and is made all the more attractive at this discount price.

Price check: $199 @ Sonos

Sonos Move: was $399 now $299 @ Sonos

SAVE $100! The first-gen Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that can last up to 10 hours on a full charge. It's rated at IP56, meaning it's protected from water and dirt ingress, and has built-in voice control assistants. In our Sonos Move review, we especially loved the Move's Trueplay technology, which auto-calibrates the sound to your surroundings. Although it was superseded earlier this year by the $449 Move 2, the original is still a great buy especially at the discounted price.

Price check: $378 @ Walmart

Sonos Surround Set: was $1,397 now $1,117 @ Best Buy

SAVE $280! This package combines the Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar with a pair of Era 100 speakers. In our Sonos Arc review, we called it one of the smartest soundbars you can buy. Both models have Trueplay onboard to optimize sound to your room, meaning you'll always be positioned in the best seat in the house for your favorite movies. The Era 100 speakers can be configured as part of surround setup with the Sonos Arc, or individually (and as a stereo pair) as part of a multiroom setup. All come with voice control support via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price check: $1,117 @ Walmart | $1,117 @ Sonos

Sonos Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc: was $2,596 now $2,256 @ Sonos

Save $340 We love the Sonos Arc for its Dolby Atmos and 3D sound capabilities, and this bundle takes immersive audio to the next level. It's one of the smartest soundbar packages you can buy with Trueplay onboard to optimize sound to your room. The lateral and overhead channels in Arc and Era 300 envelop you in an immersive soundstage, while the Sub (Gen 3) makes the most of movie soundtracks to maximize impact on movie night.

Sonos Black Friday deals: Best U.K. sales right now

Sonos One (Gen 2): was £199 now £149 @ Amazon

SAVE £50! As one of the most popular smart speakers, the Sonos One has built-in Alex and Google Assistant support. Our Sonos One review said that the sound was amazing for the size, and just one speaker filled the room with full, balanced sound; pairing a second speaker with the first in stereo made it all the more richer. Although it was superseded by the Era 100 earlier this year, this is a great deal on one of the original best smart speakers around.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £229 @ Amazon

SAVE £20! This is the first discount I've seen on the Sonos Era 100 since it launched in March 2023. As the successor to the Sonos One, it has all the same streaming and voice assistant smarts, but boasts a number of improvements, including a second tweeter, Wi-Fi 6, and, finally, Bluetooth connectivity. As such, it now ranks as one of the best Bluetooth speakers (with Wi-Fi smarts), and is made all the more attractive at the discount price.

Price check: £249 @ Currys

Sonos Ray: was £279 now £219 @ Sonos

SAVE £61! If you’re looking for an entry-level soundbar, or an excuse to start a Sonos system, the Sonos Ray is best for you. It’s excellent for small spaces, even offering the option to store it in a cabinet. The Ray can also elevate your older TV, making for a fresher entertainment experience without having to buy a new TV.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £499 now £379 @ Amazon

SAVE £120! An ideal soundbar for a 65-inch TV in a standard size living room or bedroom, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is probably the company's most popular option. It has all the features you need and delivers signature Sonos sound — plus top-notch voice control — and is great value at this discounted price.

Price check: £399 @ Sonos

Sonos Arc: was £899 now £683 @ Amazon

SAVE £216! The Sonos Arc optimizes its sound to your room thanks to its Trueplay auto-tuning capabilities. That means you'll always be positioned in the best seat in the house for movie sound. It also has voice control support via Alexa and Google Assistant. In our Sonos Arc review, we called it one of the smartest soundbars you can buy and the best soundbar for audiophiles.

Price check: £699 @ Sonos

Black Friday Sonos Deals: What to look for in 2023

How to choose the best Sonos setup for you

As with selecting any speaker, it is important to consider a number of factors when deciding which particular model is right for you.

Size: There are a number of factors that play into deciding which speaker or soundbar you should buy. Size will likely be prohibitive for most customers; you obviously need a speaker that will suit your space. And, because a Sonos speaker or soundbar is one of the centerpieces of your home sound setup, it has to look good and fit stylistically.

Then you have to factor in the size of the room you're dealing with. If you're dealing with a larger space, it's probably best to consider a subwoofer — you'll surely appreciate the extra bass, and we highly recommend giving these 5 best bass tracks to give your music system a workout a listen with the volume cranked up. Also, for all the latest tips and tricks check out our 5 ways to make Sonos speaker sound even better.

Connectivity: Connectivity is crucial too, both in terms of wired and wireless access. Not every Sonos soundbar comes with an HDMI port; some force you to make do with optical audio. That's perfectly fine if you want to use your TV as a pass-through, but those who are in dire need of more HDMI ports — because their capacity is limited between game consoles, streaming boxes and so on — will need to prioritize options that offer those additional connections.

Pricing considerations: Obviously, price is a big consideration when looking for the best soundbars. Although there are always exceptions, big-name brands will typically command a bit extra, but generally speaking, the less you spend on a speaker or soundbar the greater the chance that sound and features will be compromised. Going for a budget option isn't always the best choice, as any money you save on your purchase won't do you much good if the sound quality is poor.

As the saying goes: timing is everything; and right now many of our favorite models are discounted at online retailers, meaning you can bag a bargain for even less. Bookmark our Black Friday deals page to make sure you don't miss out on the lowest prices.