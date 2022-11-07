The Samsung Frame 4K TV just dropped to lowest price of all time

November is the best time of the year to buy a new TV. Black Friday TV deals offer the lowest prices of the year with epic TV deals coming in from all retailers. For instance, right now Woot has one of the most stylish TVs on sale at its lowest price ever.

Currently, you can get the Samsung 50-inch Frame 4K TV on sale for $869.99 at Woot (opens in new tab). That's $430 cheaper than Samsung's price and the best price we've ever seen for this TV. It even beats Amazon's $1,297 price (opens in new tab). All sizes are now on sale from $429.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 4K Frame TV: on sale from $429 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Woot has the Samsung Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase at epic price lows. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. All sizes are currently on sale: the 32-inch costs $429 (was $597); 43-inch costs $749 (was $997); 50-inch costs $869 (was $1,299); 65-inch costs $1,489 (was $1,999); and the 85-inch costs $2,997 (was $4,297).

The Samsung Frame TV is one of the best QLED TVs you can buy right now, but crucially it doesn’t just function as a TV. This novel concept takes a traditional television and makes it instead look more like a picture frame. It has an innovative design that looks like a work of art and when you’re not using the Samsung Frame to watch TV shows and movies, it can be set to display family photos or famous artwork.

The 2022 model of Samsung Frame has made several much-needed improvements. For starters, the new matte anti-glare screen is a highly useful addition. In fact, it helps makes The Frame almost unrecognizable as a TV when set to art mode. It also has a thinner design and a rotational orientation like the Netgear Meural.

We do note in our Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV review , however, that the combination of a TV and a digital photo frame may not be for everybody, and it does come with some drawbacks.

As an actual TV, The Frame performs remarkably. It can’t quite stack up against the best Samsung TVs , such as the QN90A Neo QLED , but it still offers a crisp image quality, with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Its audio is nothing to sniff at either, and the 120Hz refresh rate is also commendable.

If you just want a pure TV, you can get better specs for the price, but, it shouldn’t be overlooked, that The Frame is designed to double as a display piece as well and looks stunning up on a wall. The model on sale features a 50-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution, and HDR. (Larger sizes are also on sale).

You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you can navigate your TV with just the sound of your voice.

If you are an art lover and want a taste of everything in your living room, this is a TV that won't disappoint. And if you want to consider some alternatives before committing, make sure to check out our roundup of the best TV deals as well.