Samsung Chromebook is just $87 in this killer Black Friday laptop deal

Walmart has a reputation for offering some of the best Black Friday deals around, and this early offer definitely doesn’t disappoint. This is one of the biggest Black Friday Chromebook deals we’ve seen to date, and it could be one of the cheapest laptops you'll find this holiday.

Starting at 3 p.m. ET for Walmart Plus members, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4 for $87 at Walmart. That’s a massive $197 off its usual price of $284. This deal will be open to all customers at 7 p.m. ET today (Nov. 3).

Image Samsung Chromebook 4: was $284 now $87 @ Chromebook

The Samsung Chromebook 4 has been slashed a massive $197 at Walmart. Sporting an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD, this is the perfect entry-level Chromebook for at-home learning or everyday internet usage. View Deal

As you might expect from such a low price, this is definitely an entry-level Chromebook, but it’s still a very nifty machine. It’s ideally suited for at-home learning, or for working from home if you only require a device that can handle the basics, and handle them well. Rarely does a laptop of this quality drop below $100, so this deal really shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 sports an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD for storage. It also boasts an 11.6-inch screen and a solid 12.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. As noted, it’s not a performance powerhouse, but for the price, it’s a very capable machine.