Prime Day Preview: Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock Just $59

Want to ditch your retro Sony Dream Machine for a modern alarm clock that does more than just wake you up? Walmart has just the deal for you.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant on sale for $59.99. Normally priced at $79.99, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Google Assistant-powered smart clock. (We think this is better than any Prime Day deal Amazon may offer).

Lenovo Smart Clock for $59.99

The Lenovo Smart Clock features a 4-inch touch display and built-in speaker. The Google Assistant-powered clock can play music, set alarms, and deliver weather/traffic updates. View Deal

It features a 4-inch IPS (400 x 800) display, a 1.5GHz MT8167S CPU, and a 1.5-inch 3W full range speaker. With Google Assistant built-in, you can set your alarm, play music, and get news, weather, and traffic updates with a simple voice command.

In our Lenovo Smart Clock review, we liked its compact design, fun clock-face options, good audio, and smart alarm features.

The Lenovo Smart Clock measures just 4.48 x 3.14 x 3.11-inches, so it won't hog up space on your nightstand. By comparison, it's about the size of Amazon's 4.1-inch Echo Spot and smaller that the new 5.5-inch Echo Show 5.

The Smart Clock has a fabric exterior and volume controls along the top. On the back, there's a power port, a slider to mute/unmute the microphone, and a USB charging port.

The Lenovo Smart Clock is easy to use and its home screen displays the current time. Unlike other smart clocks/display, there are no distracting calendars, photos, reminders or news items. The home screen's design can be customized via a user interface which you can pull up by long-pressing the touch display.

For its size, this smart clocks audio is remarkably powerful. In a head-to-head test, it sounded noticeably better than the Echo Spot.

When it comes to setting alarms, the Lenovo Smart Clock offers many options, You can set alarms using your voice or manually on the screen. The clock also suggests the best alarms to set based on your alarm history and calendar events.

Alternatively, Google's "Sunrise Alarm," mimics the feeling of natural Sunlight hitting your face by gradually brightening the display a few minutes before your alarm goes off.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't wait to grab this excellent smart clock at a great price.