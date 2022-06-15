Our top-rated power bank is 10% off at Amazon

A reliable power bank is something that everybody needs, because finding yourself out of the house with low battery is practically a universal experience. That’s where the best portable chargers can save the day, and right now we’ve just spotted a deal on our top-ranked pick.

For a limited time, you can get the INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger on sale for $17 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a 10% saving compared to its regular retail price. This is a hidden voucher deal so make sure you’ve checked the coupon box underneath the price listing before proceeding to checkout in order to secure this discounted price.

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging and a sizeable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It's currently 10% off at Amazon. While that's not the biggest discount we've ever seen, this portable charger is worth grabbing even at full price.

While $2 off certainly isn’t the biggest saving we’ve ever highlighted, the INIU 1000mAh Portable Charger is a power bank we thoroughly recommend even at full price, so any discount is worthwhile in our books. In fact, the INUI currently ranks top of our list of the b est portable chargers and power banks you can currently buy.

You might be surprised the top slot isn’t held by Anker (the typical standard-bearer) but the INIU just clinched the top ranking because it offers 2 USB-A outputs ports, compared to the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 only offering one. That second port is extremely useful if you need to charge multiple devices at once, and it pushes the INIU to the top.

For a brand we weren’t initially familiar with, the INIU Portable Charger also really impressed us during our testing. In 15 minutes, it took a dead phone to 22% charged, and in one hour it managed to juice a phone up to 78%. Plus, a fully charged INIU Portable Charger can refill about 2.2 iPhone 12s, which should give you all the extra battery life you need even when miles from a power outlet.]

