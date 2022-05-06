Our favorite budget OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever

Leave it to Amazon to kick off Memorial Day TV sales this early in the month. The e-comm giant is offering one of the best TV deals of all time on our favorite value OLED TV.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Vizio 55-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $806. That's $393 off and the cheapest 55-inch OLED TV we've ever seen. By comparison, this TV hit $899 during Black Friday last year. That makes this one of the best OLED TV deals of all time.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $806 @ Amazon

Vizio's excellent OLED TV is on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV.

To further show you what an epic deal this is, Amazon has been selling the LG 48-inch 4K OLED TV for $793. That alone is an epic deal, but this Vizio deal gets you a 55-inch inch OLED TV for just a few bucks more.

The Vizio OLED55-H1 is the company's first OLED TV. The 44-millimeter thin TV packs Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, which is a great feature for gamers. Basically, it means that the TV automatically adjusts the panel's refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

In our Vizio OLED TV review, we found that this 4K powerhouse punches way above its price. The noticeable difference in contrast and black levels between Vizio's OLED TV and its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X impressed us. While the P-Series X delivered bright and vibrant colors, the Vizio OLED had deep black levels that lent a sharpness to the 4K picture that even the best LCDs struggle to match. We also loved its viewing angles. Even from extreme off angles, you'll see only the slightest distortion of color (and hardly a distracting one at that).

