Our best budget laptop is now $70 cheaper

If you’re looking for a cheap laptop that also doubles as a great alternative to an iPad, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is just the thing you need. It’s got excellent battery life, a sharp, colorful screen, and the price is amazing for a 2-in-1, considering it has a keyboard included. Plus, it’s an even better deal right now, since it’s on sale for $70 off.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for just $229 at Best Buy . That’s one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen. It made our list of the best Chromebooks , and we named it Best Budget Laptop at our Tom’s Guide Awards , thanks to its durable build quality and versatility.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

With a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 128GB of storage, and cameras at the front and back, it has everything you need in a 2-in-1 device. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we were impressed with its performance for the low price. The screen is bright and looks great, and it can run multiple programs at once with no issues. One of the best things about it is its battery life — at 12 hours, 47 minutes it even beats the iPad, meaning you’ll be able to use it all day without having to reach for a charger.

The one thing we could knock the Duet for was the slightly cramped keyboard, but it’s hard to complain about that, given that the inclusion of a keyboard is a steal at this price. It’s one of the reasons we recommend the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for families — it can easily be passed around between everyone all day while still going strong, and it’s a good device for kids to use.