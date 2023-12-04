Massive Amazon sale this week — 33 best deals I recommend now

With the holidays closing in fast, retailers are cranking up the heat on their sales. Not only are we seeing gadgets selling for their low Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices — but some of our favorites like the Nespresso VertoPlus espresso machine are even cheaper than before. Whether you're a patient bargain hunter or missed out on the sales the first time around, now is the time to get your holiday shopping done.

I've rounded up the best holiday deals you can buy right now at Amazon. From Adidas clothing to the latest Apple Watch, you'll find gear that the Tom's Guide team has tested and recommends below. For even more savings, check out this epic Amazon Prime Student deal for $25 flights and our guide to the best Christmas deals across all retailers.

Best Amazon deals right now

GrubHub Plus: 30% off three orders @ Amazon

Best GrubHub deal of 2023! Prime members can get a year of GrubHub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that's a total savings of $119. GrubHub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries on orders of $12 or more. Through December 23, you can also use coupon "DECEMBER30" to take 30% off three GrubHub orders of $15 or more. This is the best GrubHub deal of the year and beats their Prime Day offer which only took 25% off one order.

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $4 @ Amazon

Amazon has dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles and mugs on sale for as low as $4. The sale also includes accessories, travel bags, straws, and more. It's one of the biggest Cyber Week deals I've seen on Hydro Flask gear.

Under Armour sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 60% off select Under Armour apparel right now. The sale includes men's, women's, and children's hoodies, sneakers, shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers. Various colors and sizes are on sale and in some cases beat a similar sale ongoing at UnderArmour.com.

Audible (4 month sub): was $15.95/month now $5.95/month @ Amazon

Audible is Amazon's popular audiobook service, and for the holiday season, you can get a Premium Plus subscription for just $5.95 per month. This gives you your choice of a premium audiobook each month, as well as access to a vast library of original audiobooks, podcasts and audio dramas. Audible subscribers also get access to exclusive sales and discounts.

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Cyber Week deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a members-only sale (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

Echo sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Free Sengled Smart Bulb! Amazon continues to offer a free Sengled Smart Bulb with select Echo devices. After discount, deals start from $17. We recommend The Echo Dot with Clock as it packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy.

Stanley Adventure to Go Insulated Travel Tumbler: was $30 now $22 @ Amazon

Keep things cool or hot (your choice) with this legendary stainless steel thermos. The Stanley Adventure Travel Tumbler holds up to 35 ounces and maintains a beverage's temp for 24 hours or more. It boasts a tough-built spill-proof design that's guaranteed for life. It's also got a nifty built-in cup that doubles as a cap.

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $44 now $38 @ Amazon

No countertop space? No problem. The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is not only one of the best air fryers we've tested, but its small form factor makes it a great appliance for anyone working with a small kitchen. But don't let its size fool you: This little air fryer can still cook up a storm, and its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $80 now $39 @ Amazon

Kasa makes some of the best smart plugs we've tested, and this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant, or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage. We named it one of the best smart plugs you can buy.

JBL Clip 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

IPX7-rated water resistance means this JBL Clip 3 speaker isn't just made to be brought to the beach (or out in the snow); it can also survive total submersion during a pool party. The JBL Clip 3 also packs strong audio and a lengthy battery life. Even better, this highly portable speaker has dropped to just $39 at Amazon.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is already our favorite budget fitness tracker in 2023. Subtract another $20 and it's an even more tempting buy. We love it for its small size, bright and colorful touchscreen, excellent battery life and expansive suite of sleep, wellness and workout monitoring features.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

This wireless home security camera has a 1080p resolution, full color night vision, an alarm, and two-way audio. It's weatherproof to withstand the elements and has a six-month battery life.

iPhone 15: free w/ Boost Infinite @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Nespresso VertuoPlus: was $199 now $120 @ Amazon

Cheaper than Black Friday! If you want the convenience of a capsule machine, but don’t want to sacrifice on quality, this is your machine. In our Nespresso VertuoPlus review, we said this machine took the top spot as the best budget espresso machine. That's right, this is a capsule machine capable of achieving a high enough temperature and pressure to brew espresso, complete with a layer of crema. The coffee produced was delicious and consistent, plus the compact build is convenient for storage.

Theragun Mini 2: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

This palm-sized triangular device packs a punch of percussive power despite its relatively diminutive footprint. The Theragun Mini 2 has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 PPMs. Battery life is a decent 150 minutes and a full charge takes about 80 minutes. While this isn't the most feature-packed massage gun out there, as we said in our Theragun Mini review , it is one of the best choices for percussive massages on the go.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II: was $219 now $159 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Revolve II is an excellent portable speaker, even if it does lack the convenient carry handle of its more expensive brother the SoundLink Revolve Plus. It boasts IPX4-rated water resistance, as well as 360-degree sound, and can be effortlessly connected to another SoundLink speaker to create an even more powerful sound system. It's now at its lowest price ever.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $159 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum on Amazon. One of my top performers, this robot vacuum will clean your floors well so you never have to lift a finger. With a runtime of 90 minutes, the Roomba's 3-Stage Cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It also has a full range of advanced sensors, and uses the app to customize cleaning schedules.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon The flagship Pixel Buds Pro adds active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth multipoint, longer battery life, stronger wind resistance, and new sound features including Volume EQ and Spatial Audio to the Pixel wireless earbud lineup. They not only pack a rich sound but fit better than before and last up to 31 hours with the included charging case.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, these next-gen Earbuds take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review we said that sound balance and noise neutralization worked extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the best wireless earbuds on the market right now. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we found the smaller and lighter design comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality, and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit or miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Amazon has the new Apple Watch on sale now for just $329, which is its lowest price ever. The latest watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for a few weeks and it does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpeting and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and keep dust inside of the unit.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we called it a big enough performance boost for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship.

Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $999 now $698 @ Amazon

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs and right now its 22% off. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It's at its lowest price to date.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter: was $760 now $199 @ Amazon

With its sleek and lightweight design, the Segway Ninebot Air T15 Electric Scooter is excellent to get you to your destination with its 12.5 mph top speed and 7.5 mile range. In our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Air T15 review, we said it fits the bill of you're a a smaller person looking for one of the best-looking and most portable scooters we’ve seen. It's now 74% off and at its lowest price ever.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

This 1:32 scale collectors edition Lego replica model of the Hogwarts Express train is the perfect gift for the Lego lover on your holiday shopping list. With this 5,000+ piece set, you'll build the model steam train, the engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal 3 classic scenes from the movies

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. It's currently at its lowest price ever.