Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15: Specs Size (unfolded): 40 x 36.9 x 15.7 inches

Size (folded): 40 x 8.7 x 8 inches

Motor: 250-Watt, rear-wheel drive

Range: 7.5 miles

Max speed: 12.4 mph

Max rider weight: 220 pounds

Weight: 23.2 pounds

If the Galactic Empire were ever to issue electric scooters to its Stormtroopers, the scooters might look something like the Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15. This sleek, black-and-white electric scooter is incredibly compact and portable, making it one of the better electric scooters for commuters.

However, as I discovered during my Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 review, this electric scooter is a bit different from the rest. Read on to see whether you should make this a key part of your daily commute.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15: Price and availability

The Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 went on sale in late summer 2020. It’s available on Amazon for $599 and on the Segway website for $819, though its original price was $769.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 review: Design

The T15 is without a doubt one of the best-designed electric scooters I’ve tested — and that includes the Unagi Model One . It’s simply adorned, with a wide downtube transitioning from the black handlebars to the white body. All of the scooter’s wires are hidden, which gives it an even sleeker look.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

An LED running down the front of the scooter adds some color to the otherwise monochrome look. Even better, you can change the color of the LED via the Segway app.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In between the handlebars is a bright integrated dashboard that shows your speed, battery life, and riding modes. Like the Unagi, the T15 has thumb paddles to control acceleration and braking rather than a more traditional bicycle-style grip brake.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Folding and unfolding the T15 is effortless and shows how much thought was given to its design. When you unfold the scooter, all you do is pull on a single tab at the top of the handlebars; as it unfolds, so to do the handlebars, in one, smooth motion. Folding the scooter back up is just as easy.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even the packaging is thoughtful: You can use the insert in the box to prop up the T15 vertically so it doesn’t take up a ton of floor space.

At 23.2 pounds, the T15 is also the lightest adult electric scooter we’ve tested, besting the Unagi by about three pounds. That said, I found it harder to carry the T15 around because there’s no good place to grip it by one hand.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15: Performance and range

With a single, 250-watt motor, the T15 isn’t going to win any speed races. In fact, because it has a weight limit of 220 pounds, larger individuals will find this electric scooter underpowered.

Its maximum advertised speed of 12.4 miles per hour is much slower than what you’ll find on other scooters, which typically can hit around 16 mph. I was able to poke along at around 10 mph on level ground, but going up even a gradual incline slowed the scooter down to 6 mph or less. (Segway says it can go up 15-degree inclines.)

Speed aside, the Air T15 was a pleasurable scooter to ride. While it lacks inflatable tires or suspension, it was still comfortable while going over smaller cracks in the pavement.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like its top speed, the Air T15’s range is similarly limited to an advertised 7.5 miles, lower than most other electric scooters in this class. I found myself draining the battery much faster than even Segway predicted and had to recharge it after traveling around 5 miles.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15: App

While I don’t think you need an app for an electric scooter, the things you can do with Segway’s app are pretty neat. For starters, you can change the color of the LED and its pattern on the T15, so if you want to have it pulse in different colors, you can.

The app also shows the range and battery life remaining, lets you record your rides, and even has a Dashboard mode so you can use your phone rather than the built-in dash on the scooter.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15: Verdict

If you’re a smaller person looking for one of the best-looking and most portable scooters we’ve seen, the Segway Ninebot Air T15 will fit the bill. However, its sleekness comes at a cost, both in terms of price and range.