Amazon is giving Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays — how to get yours

Everyone travels home for the holidays and if you're an Amazon Prime Student member, that trip home just got a lot cheaper.

StudentUniverse is offering Prime Student members $25 flights to and from home for the holidays. To get the deal, you'll need to be an Amazon Student member (you can sign up for free at Amazon) and visit the Prime Student x Student Universe portal starting at 6 a.m. (PT) on December 5 to book your tickets. The deal is valid on select domestic flights (while supplies last).

Amazon Prime Student: free 6-month trial @ Amazon

Prime Student gives you access to free 2-day shipping, Prime Video, exclusive Prime member only deals, and more. Amazon Prime Student costs $69/year, which is 50% less than a typical Prime membership. Alternatively, you can opt for a monthly plan at $7.49/month.

How to get your $25 flights

This deal is valid for Amazon Prime Student members only. A total of 3,000 discounted tickets will be available during this promotion — with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, starting at 6 a.m. (PT) on December 5 and at 12 a.m. (PT) on December 6 and 7. Note that travel must be for made between mid-December and early January.