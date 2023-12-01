Best Christmas deals 2023 — 37 sales I recommend from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Christmas deals are rolling in at a bunch of retailers, so now's the time to get started on your holiday shopping. You're almost guaranteed to find savings on everything from TVs to iPhones right now.

If you're looking for a practical present, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 for $15 at Amazon is an excellent choice. (Make sure to clip the digital coupon to get this price). This power bank can keep your phone or laptop juiced up while you're on the go, so you don't have to go without your favorite devices.

You can also score OLED TV deals from $549 at Best Buy. And the cosy Luna Weighted Blanket for $59 at Amazon will help you get through those chilly winter nights.

We're rounding up all the best Christmas sales to shop for the holidays. For more deals, check out our coverage of the best Cyber Week sales you can still get.

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Just in time for the holidays, Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances this weekend. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark/Ninja appliance sales we've seen all year. After discount, prices start from $42.

Best Christmas deals now

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheapest TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $268 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $268, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $448 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

Toshiba C350 75" 4K Fire TV: was $899 now $569 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current deals, the TV is sale at its lowest price yet.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is now on sale. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,396 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,396 @ Walmart | $1,399 at Best Buy

Apple

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The AirPods 2 are still very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

Price check: $99 @ Walmart | $129 @ Target

AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $551 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ B&H Photo

$150 off! This is an epic deal if you've been eyeing Apple's new MacBook Pro. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,499 @ Amazon | $1,599 @ Best Buy

Mattresses and bedding

Luna Weighted Blanket: was $124 now $53 @ Amazon

If you're after a premium weighted blanket, this is a great offer. Coming in at number one in our best weighted blankets, the Luna blanket is 100% Oeko-Tex certified breathable cotton and filled with premium glass beads, for maximum comfort and relaxation. These are also machine washable.

DreamCloud Weighted Blanket: was $149 now $99 @ DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Weighted Blanket offers either 15, 20, or 25 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection.

Bear Mattress Topper: was $345 now $225 @ Bear

The Bear mattress topper is a simple way to add softness and support to any mattress. As part of its current mattress topper deals — you can use coupon code "CYBER" to take 35% off the mattress topper's full price.

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $319 now $255 @ Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is taking 20% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. The twin is on sale for $255 (was $319), whereas the queen costs $335 (was $419). It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen so far this month.

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking up to 40% off sitewide. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $999).

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud

The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $449 (was $799) or the queen for $799 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Laptops

Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

With a beautiful Full HD 15.6 inch screen, this sleek Acer machine is a great choice for streaming. An i3 processor and 4GB of RAM is more than enough for everyday tasks and general use. With Windows 11 built-in, this is a solid option for the price.

MSI GV15: was $750 now $610 @ Amazon

If you need a gaming laptop on a budget, this MSI model is worth considering, though we've seen the price drop below $500 in the past. Inside is an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Windows 11, with games playing on a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display. There's only a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so this isn't state of the art, but otherwise it's a solid machine for casual gamers.

LG Gram 16" (2022): was $1,699 now $999 @ Amazon

The LG Gram 2022 packs a big 16-inch display into a very light package. How light? We're talking 2.6 pounds, which is even less than the new MacBook Air M2. You also get a swift 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Stealth 15M: was $1,399 now $1,108 @ Amazon

The MSI Stealth 15M laptop offers some pretty decent specs for the money. It features an 11th gen Intel Core-i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD. What's more, its 15.6-inch 1080p screen runs at 144Hz for smooth gameplay.

Fitness

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon has marked down dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles and mugs, with sales starting at just $3. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your hydration game for the new year or save big on Hydro Flash accessories, travel bags, lunch boxes, straws and more.

Stanley Adventure to Go Insulated Travel Tumbler: was $30 now $22 @ Amazon

Whether you want to keep 35 ounces of coffee hot and fresh for up to 25 hours or a thirst-quenching beverage ice-cold for 27 hours or more, this insulated stainless steel thermos has your back. It boasts a leakproof design with a built-in cup that doubles as a lid. It's also seemingly bombproof. But just for good measure, Stanley includes a lifetime warranty.

Toloco Massage Gun: was $259 now $39 @ Amazon

Feeling sore after a strenuous workout? This Toloco Massage Gun is designed to relive muscle fatigue and pain. Plus, it can help with blood circulation and prevent lactic acid build up. It's fully cordless, offers 20 different speed levels and is lightweight for easy transportation and storage.

Manduka PROlite yoga mat: was $99 now $78 @ Amazon

One of the best yoga mats you can plant down on is on sale this month. From hot yoga to restorative flow, the Manduka PROlite offers superior grip, plush comfort, and lashings of style. Handwash only and made using PVC, this mat requires breaking in before use. Manduka are yoga brand leaders, and this mat is top of the pile.

Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $78 @ Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 are some of the best running shoes, and they're on sale in both men’sand women’s sizes. The price varies slightly depending on the size you pick and the color you prefer, but there are still a number of different sizes and colors still in stock, starting from $78.

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: was $199 now $123

This 6-in-1 kettlebell offers a weight range of 8 pounds to 40 pounds, alternating seamlessly between each using a handy turn dial. Perfect for strength training and cardio workouts, you can swing, grip, and lift with ease. The Bowflex is storage-friendly and seriously efficient. Deal includes 1-year JRNY membership.

PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket (men’s): was $199 now $169 @ L.L.Bean

The PrimaLoft Packaway is the ultimate rival to the Patagonia Nano Puff Hoody. Beyond being more affordable, it offers the same amount of synthetic insulation and a similar design to its rival. You also get a bonus chest pocket on the front of the jacket, in addition to an internal one.