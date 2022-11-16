Black Friday deals live blog 2022 — Echo Dot for $1, 75-inch TV for $579

From Amazon to Walmart, practically every retailer is now offering Black Friday deals. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days out, Black Friday is no longer a 24-hour event. The retail holiday has evolved into a month-long event. While that's great for bargain hunters, it can also be overwhelming.

So the entire Tom's Guide team is here to hand-pick the best Black Friday deals you can get right now. There are plenty of great deals you can get this week. The Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8, for instance, is just $349 at Amazon and Walmart, which is its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, budget TVs can be had for as little as $79. Premium QLED and OLED sets are also undergoing epic price drops.

That said, there are some "deals" we think you should pass on. So we're curating the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now from all major retailers. From Editor's Choice TVs to our favorite small kitchen appliances, here's what we recommend you buy now before Thanksgiving.

Best early Black Friday deals now