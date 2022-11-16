Live
Black Friday deals live blog 2022 — Echo Dot for $1, 75-inch TV for $579
Shop our favorite Black Friday deals today
From Amazon to Walmart, practically every retailer is now offering Black Friday deals. Although Thanksgiving is still a few days out, Black Friday is no longer a 24-hour event. The retail holiday has evolved into a month-long event. While that's great for bargain hunters, it can also be overwhelming.
So the entire Tom's Guide team is here to hand-pick the best Black Friday deals you can get right now. There are plenty of great deals you can get this week. The Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8, for instance, is just $349 at Amazon and Walmart, which is its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, budget TVs can be had for as little as $79. Premium QLED and OLED sets are also undergoing epic price drops.
That said, there are some "deals" we think you should pass on. So we're curating the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now from all major retailers. From Editor's Choice TVs to our favorite small kitchen appliances, here's what we recommend you buy now before Thanksgiving.
Best early Black Friday deals now
- Smart TVs: deals from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- LG 55" 4K TV: $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- HP Chromebook:
$98$79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- AirPods (2nd Gen):
$159$89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series S:
$299$249 @ Adorama (opens in new tab)
- Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra: from $599 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (256GB)
$1,299$1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Saatva Mattress: $400 off $1,000 or more @ Saatva (opens in new tab)
Shop all early Black Friday deals
- Amazon: TVs from $79, robot vacs from $114, and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $200 off M2 MacBook Pros, $300 off iPad Pros, more (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 50% off laptops/desktops from $549 (opens in new tab)
- HP: laptops from $199, monitors from $139 (opens in new tab)
- iRobot: vacuum deals from $124 (opens in new tab)
- GameStop: up to 50% off select video games (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: 40% off appliances, up to $1,200 off refrigerators (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to $500 off laptops, Surface, more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Roku streaming devices from $30, laptops from $79 (opens in new tab)
- AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Yes, they're Apple's entry-level buds, but the 2nd-gen AirPods are still an solid pair of wireless earbuds. Currently, Amazon has them on sale for just $89. It's a great price, though keep in mind they were briefly on sale for $79 during the October Prime Day event. Does that mean they'll hit that price point again in the coming days? Possibly. But even at $89 — they're a steal and great for everyday use. They use Apple's H1 chip to rapidly connect to your Apple devices. They also feature hands-free Siri. That's right, instead of having to tap out your Siri requests on those long, thin AirPod stems, you can simply say "Hey Siri," and launch Apple's digital assistant.
- Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If there's one thing every Black Friday sale has — it's TV deals. I've always said that you can find good TV deals anytime of the year (Super Bowl season, Labor Day, etc). However, November/December offer the absolute lowest prices. For instance, right now you can get the Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV for just $579. That's $270 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this set. It's part of Samsung's entry-level Crystal lineup, but you get HDR10 Plus support, Alexa/Google Assistant/Smart Things compatibility, and Samsung's Tizen OS. Chances are you won't see any other Samsung TVs in this size range at this price.
- Echo Dot: was $39 now $1 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) (Prime members only)
If you were to ask me what's the best deal I've seen so far this month — I would point you to this Echo Dot deal at Amazon. I know what you're thinking — not another Echo Dot deal. But hear me out.
For select Prime members only, Amazon is offering its 3rd-gen Echo Dot for just $0.99 via coupon code "PRIMEANNIV". That's just an insane price. However, there are some caveats worth calling out. First, you have to log into your Prime account to see if you're eligible for this deal. Amazon states that you must have either 1)received an email from Amazon about the promotion or 2)seen display adverts on Amazon.com to qualify.
Personally, I didn't receive an e-mail nor did I see any adverts. I just logged into my account, saw the Echo Dot at list price for $39, applied the coupon during checkout, and voila! It worked. Even if you already have an Echo Dot — this is deal lets you add Alexa to any other room in your house. Heads up! The deal is valid through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).
