iPhone 14 preorders — rumored date and prices for all the new iPhones

The iPhone 14 could make its first appearance in a matter of days. New rumors indicate that the next Apple event will take place on Wednesday, September 7. If accurate, that means iPhone 14 preorders could begin as early as Friday, September 9.

Apple's September keynote is one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. Even if you're not planning on upgrading to the iPhone 14, Apple's next keynote will likely bring about a flurry of new iPhone 13 deals. In addition, it's rumored that Apple could discontinue its iPhone mini line due to weak sales.

Last but not least, reports indicate that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max could each see a $100 price hike.

We still expect iPhone 14 preorders to sell out fast. So we're rounding up the latest iPhone 14 news along with our predictions on the first types of deals we expect to see once Apple's keynote comes to a close.

iPhone 14 preorders — prices to expect

The official iPhone 14 price won't be known until Apple's keynote. However, we've heard that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 will start at $799 and the new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will be $899.

A consistent rumor indicates that the iPhone 14 Pro models will see a $100 price increase. That means the iPhone 14 Pro would start at $1,099, whereas the iPhone 14 Max would start at $1,199.

If you're buying your phone upfront or unlocked, that's a hefty bill to swallow. Otherwise, Verizon phone deals and AT&T phone deals will knock at least $800 off each phone if you purchase your new device via a monthly installment program.

iPhone 14 preorders — predictions

Practically every major carrier will offer iPhone 14 preorders after Apple's keynote. Here are the iPhone 14 preorder deals we expect to see.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T was the first carrier with iPhone 14 preorders last year and we expect them to be first again this year. During last year's preorder timeframe, shoppers could get the new iPhone for free after trade-in and with the opening of a new 5G unlimited data plan. Expect iPhone 14 preorders to be very identical to those of its predecessor.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: up to $1,500 w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Last year, Verizon kicked off its preorders by offering a whopping $1,500 off any new iPhone 13 model. Verizon offered $1,000 off with trade-in and an extra $500 credit for new members jumping from competing carriers. Existing members got $1,000 off with trade-in.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free HomePod Mini + $200 gift card @ Visible

Although it's not one of the big three, we expect Verizon-owned Visible to offer iPhone 14 preorders within hours of Apple's keynote. Last year, the MVNO offered a free HomePod Mini ($99 value) and $200 prepaid gift card to anyone who purchased an iPhone 14 at Visible.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: free with trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

Shoppers looking for budget friendly iPhone 14 preorders will want to check out T-Mobile. In the past, the carrier has knocked up to $1,000 off new iPhones after trade-in and with the opening of a new Magenta Max line.

iPhone 14 impact — which iPhones will see price cuts?

Apple has a solid track record of discontinuing or decreasing the price of certain iPhones during its September keynote. Last year, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 each received a $100 price cut after Apple unveiled the iPhone 13. We expect the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini to get $100 price reductions this year. The iPhone 12 could then drop to $599, whereas the iPhone 11 would be discontinued.