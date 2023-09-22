Best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases in 2023

When you've just bought the most expensive iPhone ever, you'll going to want one of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case to keep your handset safe and sound.

Yes, the titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is more durable than the stainless steel Apple previously used on its Pro phones, and the Ceramic Shield protecting the 6.7-inch display is as durable as ever. Still, when you've got as many top features as the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers — and according to our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, it's quite an impressive number — you'll want to keep your phone in great shape as long as possible. The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases can help with that.

Our selections include a variety of designs and features, with an eye toward satisfying the taste of different iPhone 15 Pro Max owners. But these cases all have at least one thing in common — they aim to keep your iPhone 15 Pro Max protected from drops, scratches and other unexpected mishaps that can crop up as you use your phone.

Read on to see our picks for the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases that we've come across so far.

The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases right now

1. Clckr G-Form Force View at Amazon Best case overall Colors: Black

Materials: Recycled plastic

Weight: TBA + 16-foot drop protection

+ Works with MagSafe, wireless charging

+ Made out of recycled materials

- Force case comes in just black Clckr teamed up with athletic gear maker G-Form on different iPhone cases, the most impressive of which is the Form. This iPhone 15 Pro Max case promises 16-foot drop protection and MagSafe compatibility, and it works with Clckr accessories like attachable kickstands. Best of all, the Force case is made entirely of recycled plastics, for an accessory that makes less of an impact on the planet. 2. AmazingThing Titan Pro Magnetic Case View at Amazon Best iPhone case value Colors: Clear, Clear Blue, Clear Black, Clear Grey

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 4.9 ounces + Costs less than $30

+ 10-foot drop protection

- Design is kind of plain For less than $30, the Amazing Thing Titan Pro case gives you a clear look at your iPhone while still offering 10-foot drop protection and raised bezels to protect the display and rear camera lenses. An anti-yellowing material promises to prevent the Titan Pro from discoloring over time, and as the Magnetic in the name would imply, AmazingThing's case works with MagSafe to keep accessories attached to the back of the phone. 3. Smartish Gripmunk View at Amazon Most versatile looking case Colors: 10 different design options

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.5 ounces + Comes in a number of colors and designs

+ Grippable sides

- Other cases promises better drop-protection You're not hurting for choice when it comes to the Smartish Gripmunk case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can pick a case that offers solid colors like jade, blue or black or instead opt for a more unique design featuring leaves, mountains or cherry blossoms. The 6-foot drop protection isn't as extensive as what other cases promise, but you sill get a degree of durability to go with grippy sides to keep you from dropping your phone in the first place. 4. Vena vCommute X Check Amazon Best wallet option Colors: Black

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: TBA + Doubles as a wallet for credit cards and IDs

+ Wallet is removable

- Limited colors

- Limited to MagSafe chargers If you want your iPhone 15 Pro Max case to pull double duty, try the Vena vCommute X. There's a wallet that can store up to three credit, debit and ID cards, attaching to the back of the case via MagSafe. (While MagSafe charging accessories work with the case, other wireless options do not.) Throw in up to 4-feet of drop protection, and you've got a versatile case that delivers both durability and functionality. 5. Caudabe Sheath View at Caudabe Best simple case Colors: Blue, black, gray, amethyst

Materials: Proprietary polymer

Weight: TBA + Variety of colors

+ 6 feet of drop protection

- Case with Action button cover ships later On the surface, the Caudable Sheath seems like a pretty plain iPhone 15 Pro Max case, but looks can be deceiving. Caudable says its case usas a shock-absorbing polymer to provide roughly 6.5 feet of drop protection. Throw in a clean look adorned by your choice of four colors, and this is quite a low-ley but eye-catching way to protect your phone. A version with a cover for the Sction button arrives in October.

6. Totallee Clear View at Amazon Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.4 ounces + Shows off iPhone's look

+ Thin, light design

- Plain appearance iPhone owners face a dilemma: how do you protect your phone while still letting Apple's stellar design shine through? The solution is a clear case, and the best option is the Totallee Clear for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Totallee's case encloses your iPhone without obscuring its looks. It also doesn't add much bulk, while also providing a grippy surface to hold on to your phone. Totallee promises its clear case won't yellow over time, either. 7. Speck Presidio2 Grip with MagSafe View at Best Buy View at Best Buy Check Amazon Best case for accessories Colors: Black, grey, pink, blue, dark blue, clay, white

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 3.5 ounces + Variety of colors

+ 13-foot drop protection

+ Enhanced connectivity with MagSafe

- Visible company logo Speck designs its Presidio2 Grip case to work with MagSafe accessories, adding a ClickLock interlocking feature to better hold those add-ons in place. The Presidio2 Grip doesn't stop there, offering 13-foot drop protection aided by an airbag-like approach that cushions your iPhone when you drop it. Grips on the sides can help make sure you never have to test that feature, though. 8. Rokform Crystal Case View at Amazon Best multipurpose case Colors: Clear, black

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: TBA + Works well with MagSafe

+ Built-in attachment for accessories

- Relatively expensive At $69, the Rokform Crystal Case is one the pricier options among the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, but it also provides quite a lot, starting with a slim case that meets the military standards for drop protection. A multi-magnet arrangement promises a stronger hold on MagSafe accessories, while a RokLock Twist system in the case connects your phone to Rokform accessories like bike and car mounts. 9. Torras Ostand Shockproof Case View at Amazon Best kickstand Colors: Black, blue, gray

Materials: Thermosplastic polyurethane, polypropylene, polyester, silicone, carbon fiber

Weight: 3.2 ounces + Built-in kickstand

+ 13-foot drop rating

- Not much variety in color choices There's a lot to like about the Torras Ostand Shockproof case, starting with its promised 13-foot drop protection and its enhanced MagSafe connectivity for holding on to accessories. But we like this iPhone 15 Pro Max case for its convenience — a 360-degree rotatable ring grip pops out of the back fo the case to prop up your iPhone 15 Pro Max either in landscape or portrait mode when its time to watch a movie or go hands free.



What to look for in the best Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max cases

Step one in finding the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case is to make sure that the ones you're looking at will fit your device. Obviously, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases won't fit the bill because of their different screen sizes, but even cases that work with last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max won't fit your new iPhone. For one thing, the iPhone 15 Pro Max isn't as tall or as wide, thanks to more slender bezels. For another, the iPhone 15 Pro Max now offers an Action button, something missing from the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Once you've narrowed your search to the right cases, consider these other factors for your iPhone 15 Pro Max case:

* Drop protection: You'll want a case that promises at least 4 feet of drop protection since that's the height where most drops are typically going to occur. Our list of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases includes offerings that exceed that minimum, some of which provide drop protection in double digits. Typically, the higher the drop protection rating, the thicker the case, so take that into consideration.

* Materials: Apple placed an emphasis on eco-friendly materials in its iPhone 15 launch this year, and accessory makers seem to be doing the same. For instance, you won't find leather among the options Apple makes, as it's replacing that material with something called FineWoven. Leather case options are still out there for those that want them (though not on this list). Case makers also note when their accessories are made with recycled materials (usually plastics).

* Functionality: Some cases provide protection for your iPhone and little else. Others take a multifunction approach, offering slots to store cash and credit cards or a kickstand for propping up your phone when you want to go hands free.

* MagSafe and wireless charging: If you plan to charge your phone wirelessly, make sure the iPhone 15 Pro Max case you buy can support that technology. (Not all cases do.) Since these are iPhone cases we're looking at, you'll also want to consider if there's built-in MagSafe support, as that will let you use other MagSafe-friendly chargers and battery packs with your case.

* Price: There's a wide-range of prices out there for iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, with bargain offerings starting around $20. We've seen prices go as high as $99, but we'd suggest you limit your purchase to $70 or less.

How we pick the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases

We use word-of-mouth and customer reviews to assemble an initial list of iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, before we conduct our own research into what each case has to offer. In some instances, we may bring cases in for additional testing and to verify manufacturer claims.

To evaluate phone cases, we consider price, color options, drop-protection ratings and additional functionality. We look to include a variety of cases in our top picks to make sure that you'll have options that fit your own personal taste.