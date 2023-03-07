iPhone 14 just unveiled in yellow — here's your first look

The rumors were true. Apple has announced a new color for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and it's indeed yellow.

Apple says that it wanted to bring more color choices to its lineup this spring and the new hue looks like a pretty bold canary yellow to us. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available for pre-order March 10 and the release date is March 14.

The iPhone 14 color options now include midnight, starlight, red, blue, purple and yellow.

Everything else about the iPhone 14 remains the same, which is good because it's among the best phones you can buy right now. You get an improved dual-camera system with better low-light performance, a faster A15 Bionic chip and safety features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite.

(Image credit: Apple )

Just like the other iPhone 14 models, Apple touts that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus sport a durable aluminum design that's water- and dust-resistant with a durable Ceramic Shiled front cover that protects from drops. Plus, there's an updated internal design that's designed to deliver better sustained performance.

While both iPhone 14 models boast up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness with HDR content, the refresh rate is only 60Hz while other flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 go up to 120Hz.

Other highlights include a larger sensor for the main camera and an ultra-wide camera, but you don't get a telephoto zoom unlike other flagships. For that, you need to step up to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The front TrueDepth camera is improved with auto-focus and a larger aperture for better low-light performance.

(Image credit: Apple )

In our iPhone 14 review we liked the excellent camera performance, vibrant display and fast A15 Bionic performance, plus the smooth Action mode video that really stabilizes your footage when you're in motion along with your subject.

If you want a big screen for a good price, our iPhone 14 Plus review shows that this $899 phone is a pretty good value, and it offers exceptional battery life compared to the iPhone 14. In our iPhone 14 battery life testing we saw nearly 12 hours of runtime form the iPhone 14 Plus and the regular iPhone 14 endured for 9:28.

So should you buy the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow? It looks pretty attractive if you're the type of person who likes to stand out in a crowd. Just remember that you'll likely wind up covering up the design with one of the best iPhone 14 cases.