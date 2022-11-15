iPhone 14 just got a major repair upgrade — what you need to know

The iPhone 14 lineup just got a major upgrade compared to its predecessors — at least if this latest rumor is true.

According to MacRumors (opens in new tab), Apple is now authorizing technicians to conduct same unit repairs on iPhones, as long as they are one of the four iPhone 14 devices. This is based on an internal memo that was provided to MacRumors, which states that this repair policy came into effect sometime last week. We have reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if one is provided.

Still, if you have an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus , iPhone 14 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro Max , it seems you can now take your device to an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider anywhere in the world and have repairs done on your specific unit rather than having it replaced with a new one.

This is because these repair technicians are now allowed to have parts in stock to perform repairs, which could greatly decrease repair times for iPhone users.

The only caveat here is that parts can still take a few weeks to become available. So there’s no guarantee that the technicians will have them in stock when you come in to have a repair done.

iPhone 14 repairs: Current costs

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This shift to same-unit repairs over replacements signals a further shift towards iPhone users having more options for repairing their devices. Apple launched iPhone Self Service Repair kits back in September 2022 and added a glass back panel to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus for easier access to certain components.

However, these repairs come with significant costs. The Apple Self Service Repair program requires users to rent the tools that they need to make the repairs in addition to buying the official Apple parts. An iPhone 13 battery replacement will cost $70.99 for the recommended parts and $49.00 for the iPhone 13 tool kit according to Apple’s Self Service Repair website (opens in new tab). That’s cheaper than a brand-new iPhone, but not cheaper than having Apple do it for you. Apple (opens in new tab) only charges $69 to replace the battery on a standard iPhone 13.

If you have an iPhone 14, you cannot even access this Self Service Repair program — at least, not yet. That means you’re definitely limited to having Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider handle your repairs. Oh, and those repairs got more expensive . That iPhone 13 battery replacement? It’s now $99 on a standard iPhone 14.

That’s why if you are worried about iPhone repairs, you really need AppleCare Plus (opens in new tab). A two-year AppleCare Plus plan costs $149 for the iPhone 14 and $219 if you add coverage for theft or loss. Unless the only issue you have over those two years is a battery issue — which is a free repair if you have AppleCare Plus — you’ll come out ahead if you get AppleCare Plus.