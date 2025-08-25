3 Best Free Movies on YouTube You Can Stream Right Now

Forget scrolling endlessly and trying to settle on a movie. Your next big watch is already waiting for you on a platform you probably check out every day: YouTube.

It might sound surprising, but YouTube has a huge treasure trove of full-length movies you can watch anytime, and they're all completely free. They aren't low-quality uploads riddled with too many ads, either. There's a seriously solid library of movies that don't even require a YouTube Premium subscription for you to watch. It's a game-changer that easily makes YouTube one of the best free streaming platforms out there.

From cult classics and indies to action-packed thrillers and romances, there’s a little bit of everything for every type of movie lover. To get you started, we've done the digging for you and pulled together three of the best movies on YouTube available to stream right now. Check out our picks below.

'Wonder'

Auggie Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) has spent most of his life hiding behind astronaut helmets and homeschooling because he looks different. But when he starts fifth grade at Beecher Prep, things have to change, and he finds himself in the spotlight and under scrutiny.

His mom, Isabel (Julia Roberts), and dad, Nate (Owen Wilson), promise things will be fine, but Auggie finds himself bogged down by bullying. He deals with cruel pranks, uneasy friendships and other uncomfortable truths of being different in middle school. All the while, his sister ends up feeling invisible beside her famous little brother. "Wonder" is all about kindness and how it can change lives.

Watch on YouTube

'The Cured'

The Cured - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

Senan (Sam Keeley) isn’t out of danger just because scientists whipped up a cure for the virus that once turned him and thousands of others into zombies. In the ruins of Dublin, the newly “cured” former individuals aren't just shunned, but they're tracked and feared and treated like prisoners.

Senan moves in with his widowed sister-in-law, Abbie (Elliot Page), desperate to rebuild his life. But his friend Conor (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) kicks off an underground movement of cured people who refuse to stay second-class citizens. In the end, Senan has to choose between conforming to what society expects of him and rebelling against persecution in this inventive zombie flick.

Watch on YouTube

'The Man in the Moon'

THE MAN IN THE MOON (1991) | Classic Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Dani Trant (Reese Witherspoon) is a 14-year-old girl who's just spinning her wheels in rural Louisiana. That all changes when the Foster family moves in next door to her family. She ends up falling for their brooding older son, Court (Jason London), who treats her like more than just his kid sister.

Dani’s first crush blossoms into love fast, but Court starts to notice Dani’s older sister, Maureen (Emily Warfield), instead. What began as a sweet romance turns into a love triangle that forces the Trant family, and namely Dani, to confront what it is to grow up and how to cope with unrequited love.

Watch on YouTube