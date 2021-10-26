Hurry! This 70-inch 4K LG TV just dropped to $749 in this early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are already in full swing, meaning now is the best time to purchase one of the best TVs on the market at a killer discount. So if you're keeping an eye out for epic savings, look no further.

Right now, Best Buy has the 70-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV on sale for $749. That's saving you a whopping $450, making it one of the best deals we've seen so far on this set. And thanks to Best Buy's extended holiday return period, if you purchase an item now through January 2, you can return it anytime until January 16. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

Image LG NanoCell 4K 70" TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you $450 in total. This TV packs a massive 70-inch UHD screen with 4K resolution, HDR 10 support and a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. View Deal

The LG NanoCell 75 Series TV is an optimal choice for those seeking an immersive Ultra HD 4K experience without resorting to out-of-this-world prices. This particular model is one of LG's freshest additions, having been released earlier this year.

Thanks to its massive 70-inch 4K display with a NanoCell LED panel, this set delivers stunning visuals, rivalling some of the best LG TVs on the market. The LG Nanocell 75 also features HDR 10 support and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The TruMotion 120 technology will also display all the high-speed action with good motion clarity, making your experience that much more enjoyable. This TV's advanced audio system also allows for the most immersive experience.

LG's webOS smart platform makes using all of the best streaming services easier than ever. Featuring apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more, you'll be torn between the wide selection of entertainment.

This Smart TV also features LG ThinQ Ai, an open platform that effortlessly allows you to use the built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And with the enabled voice control, you can forget about your remote control and navigate through your new LG TV using just the sound of your voice.

With this TV deal, you'll get one of the best 4K TVs available. But make sure to act fast while it's still in stock. Looking for more deals? Follow our Black Friday TV deals coverage for the latest discounts on TVs of all sizes.