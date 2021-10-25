Hurry! Samsung Frame TV is $500 off in this early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are already active, meaning retailers are putting some of the best TVs on sale for ridiculous prices in the spirit of the big sales day. So if you've been planning to score a solid 4K TV for a cheaper price, we’ve got good news for you.

Best Buy currently has the 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED Smart TV on sale for $999. That’s taking a whopping $500 off its usual price, making this the best deal we’ve seen yet for this TV model. Hurry, though, as TVs are one of the most popular items around this time of year and stock is limited.

Samsung 55" Frame TV Samsung 55" Frame TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy

This TV deal knocks a whole $500 off this Smart TV. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 55-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art. View Deal

The Samsung Frame TV is one of the best QLED TVs on the market right now, and this particular model is one of the freshest, having been released earlier this year.

Famous for adapting the look of a picture frame (hence the name), this TV can easily disguise itself as a work of art hanging in your living room. The Frame also offers an option to customize the magnetic bezels of the TV, so you can easily pick your favorite color for your frame to best suit your interior.

This particular model features a 55-inch 4K display, QLED panel with Ultra HD resolution and HDR. You also get voice assistant compatibility, with Amazon Alexa already built-in, plus compatibility with Google Assistant. That means you won't have to worry about losing your remote, since you can navigate through your TV with just the sound of your voice.

Overall, this set is designed to deliver crisp images, vivid colors, deep black levels and stunning audio quality. If that isn't enough, the Samsung Frame TV is also compatible with some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Disney Plus Prime Video, Hulu and more, thanks to Samsung's Tizen-based TV operating system. And if you're in need of an alternative source of entertainment, The Frame's 120Hz refresh rate is great news for console gamers.

Though $999 isn't exactly cheap, the Samsung Frame certainly makes up for it with its premium quality, sleek design and an impressive set of features. So act fast, while the deal's still active. And if you want to browse through more options, check out our Black Friday TV deals page for further guidance.