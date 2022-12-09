Galaxy Watch 4 just hit its lowest price ever — and it arrives before Christmas

It's no longer Samsung's flagship, but the Galaxy Watch 4 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. Now that Christmas deals are in full swing, we've spotted an epic discount on Samsung's wearables.

Currently, you can get a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (LTE/44mm) on sale for $159.99 at Woot (opens in new tab). That's $170 off and the lowest price we've seen. Want a bigger size? You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE/46mm) on sale for $189.99 at Woot (opens in new tab). That's $240 off and the best price for this model. In both cases, you're saving over 50% off Samsung's direct prices.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE/46mm): was $429 now $189 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic shares the same hardware as the Galaxy Watch 4. However, the Classic pays homage to Galaxy Watch models of the past courtesy of its rotating bezel. It's also less sporty looking with a design that's similar to that of a traditional timepiece.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a smartwatch that's hard to beat. This wearable device is designed for fitness enthusiasts, thanks to the built-in workout tracking that can automatically recognize up to six types of activities. Runners will also appreciate the running coaching technology that assesses your oxygen levels to track your heart and lung endurance while exercising.

Its sleek yet comfortable design makes this smartwatch perfect for lengthy use. The Galaxy Watch 4 also sports other handy features, including a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor. It's also the first smartwatch in the industry to feature body composition analysis technology.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, we loved the activity-tracking features, the affordable price tag and the gorgeous lightweight design. We were also fond of the improved Wear OS, which offers more apps that you can choose from. Just keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 4 is only compatible with Android devices, so if you're an iPhone user, you'll need to opt for an Apple Watch.



Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Samsung watch you can buy, even more so now that it's on sale. Not sure which model to get? Check out our Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic face-off to see the subtle differences.